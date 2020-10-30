/
/
/
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu: From Bachelorette to Mehendi, Sangeet; PHOTOS from the wedding festivities
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu: From Bachelorette to Mehendi, Sangeet; PHOTOS from the wedding festivities
Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot to the love of her life Gautam Kitchlu today in Mumbai and we have summed up all the pictures of her wedding festivities till now. Check them out.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
34468 reads
Mumbai
Updated: October 30, 2020 03:09 pm
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10