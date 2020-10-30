Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu: From Bachelorette to Mehendi, Sangeet; PHOTOS from the wedding festivities

1 / 10

PHOTOS of Kajal Aggarwal's wedding ceremonies

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot today. The actress surprised her fans when she announced about her marriage on Instagram. Kajal is now taken and the stunner is soon going to get married to Gautam Kichlu, an entrepreneur. The couple is set to tie the knot in Mumbai and it is going to be first celebrity wedding in the city amid COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram, Kajal stated, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30,2020, in Mumbai, in a small private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering un on in spirit. I thank you all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey." In her long post, Kajal also penned and clarified that she is not quitting acting and that she will continue entertaining her audience. Kajal Aggarwal is loved in the South film industry for her natural charisma. Kajal is one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry. Yesterday, her Mehendi and Haldi pictures were ruling the internet, and today, we have summed up all the festivities of her wedding in one quick look. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal's instagram