Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu: From Bachelorette to Mehendi, Sangeet; PHOTOS from the wedding festivities

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu: From Bachelorette to Mehendi, Sangeet; PHOTOS from the wedding festivities

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot to the love of her life Gautam Kitchlu today in Mumbai and we have summed up all the pictures of her wedding festivities till now. Check them out.
34468 reads Mumbai Updated: October 30, 2020 03:09 pm
  • 1 / 10
    PHOTOS of Kajal Aggarwal's wedding ceremonies

    Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot today. The actress surprised her fans when she announced about her marriage on Instagram. Kajal is now taken and the stunner is soon going to get married to Gautam Kichlu, an entrepreneur. The couple is set to tie the knot in Mumbai and it is going to be first celebrity wedding in the city amid COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram, Kajal stated, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30,2020, in Mumbai, in a small private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering un on in spirit. I thank you all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey." In her long post, Kajal also penned and clarified that she is not quitting acting and that she will continue entertaining her audience. Kajal Aggarwal is loved in the South film industry for her natural charisma. Kajal is one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry. Yesterday, her Mehendi and Haldi pictures were ruling the internet, and today, we have summed up all the festivities of her wedding in one quick look. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal's instagram

  • 2 / 10
    The Bachelorette party

    The actress started her wedding celebrations even before making an official announcement on social media and we loved the adorable snaps of her Bachelorette party with her closest group of girl friends.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal's instagram

  • 3 / 10
    The cute party attendees

    Pictures of her enjoying her party to the fullest went viral with her sister and friends.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal's instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Haldi Ceremony

    The actress was yesterday seen enjoying the festivities of her Haldi ceremony as she even greeted her in laws in her delightful self.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 5 / 10
    Mehendi Photos

    The actress' Mehendi ceremony also took place yesterday and she was seen joyfully dancing to the beats of dhol as she welcomed her in laws.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 6 / 10
    Gautam shares pictures of festivities

    Gautam shared photos of the arrangements made at his place prior before all the festivities began

    Photo Credit : Gautam Kitchlu's Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Puja ready

    The entrepreneur shared snaps of the puja ceremony at his place where he was seen wearing a white and yellow Indian look.

    Photo Credit : Gautam Kitchlu's Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    More pictures by the groom

    The business shared more insights into what kind of arrangements are being made for the wedding.

    Photo Credit : Gautam Kitchlu's Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    On the way to be bride ready

    The latest pictures of the actress with her mom as she left her home to get ready for her big day.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 10 / 10
    That happy face

    The actress had a lovely glow on her face as she left her home today afternoon to get ready for her bid day.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

