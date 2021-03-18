Kajal Aggarwal: Best POSES of the South Indian multi talented star that left her fans impressed

1 / 10

Kajal Aggarwal’s poses

Kajal Aggarwal is a highly popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. Having done amazing work in the South Indian movie industry, Kajal is also known for her work in the Bollywood industry where she appeared in movies like Special 26 and Singham. She started her career with modelling and then entered the world of acting. Having been in the industry since 2004, Telugu historical fiction drama, Magadheera was a turning point in Kajal’s career. As of 2020, Kajal Aggarwal is one of the highest paid stars in the South Indian movie industry who is all set for her third venture into the Bollywood industry. Not only has Kajal managed to impress fans with her great performances on-screen but she also makes sure to stay connected with her fans through the digital platforms. Becoming one of the biggest internet sensations today, Kajal is often spotted sharing goofy and informative posts. Scrolling through the actor’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that Kajal Aggarwal is a great “poser” and has a different pose for every mood. Here are some of the best poses of Kajal. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram