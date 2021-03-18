Advertisement
Kajal Aggarwal: Best POSES of the South Indian multi talented star that left her fans impressed

Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu has a different pose for every mood and these pictures will definitely back the statement. Read ahead to take a look.
29544 reads Mumbai Updated: March 19, 2021 11:28 am
  • 1 / 10
    Kajal Aggarwal’s poses

    Kajal Aggarwal is a highly popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. Having done amazing work in the South Indian movie industry, Kajal is also known for her work in the Bollywood industry where she appeared in movies like Special 26 and Singham. She started her career with modelling and then entered the world of acting. Having been in the industry since 2004, Telugu historical fiction drama, Magadheera was a turning point in Kajal’s career. As of 2020, Kajal Aggarwal is one of the highest paid stars in the South Indian movie industry who is all set for her third venture into the Bollywood industry. Not only has Kajal managed to impress fans with her great performances on-screen but she also makes sure to stay connected with her fans through the digital platforms. Becoming one of the biggest internet sensations today, Kajal is often spotted sharing goofy and informative posts. Scrolling through the actor’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that Kajal Aggarwal is a great “poser” and has a different pose for every mood. Here are some of the best poses of Kajal. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Elegant poses

    Kajal Aggarwal gives an elegant pose as she flaunts her outfit.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Bold poses

    Kajal sure knows how to pose boldly and make every revealing outfit look stylish.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Casual poses

    The actor posed casually wearing a very simple outfit.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Candid poses

    Mrs Kitchlu gets clicked as she was busy playing in the snow.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Winter cosy poses

    Wearing woolen turtle neck clothes, Kajal poses for the camera in the cosy weather.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Yoga poses

    The artist tried to “resume routine” even on a vacation by doing yoga.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Happy face poses

    Kajal has a huge smile on her face as she poses in her netted saree.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Goofy poses

    She goofily gets clicked while trying to flaunt her mehendi.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Attitude poses

    Kajal Aggarwal poses for the camera with swag.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram