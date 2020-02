1 / 7

Kajal Aggarwal's gorgeous photos are here to make your day

Kajal Aggarwal recently unveiled her wax statue at the infamous Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore. Kajal has become the first South Indian actress to achieve this honour. Previously, Prabhas was the first male actor to receive this honour. The actress unveiled the statue in the presence of her family. The star was last seen in the movie Comali opposite Ravi N. The actress has her 2020 packed with projects; she will be seen next in Paris Paris which is a remake of the 2014 Hindi film Queen starring Kangana Ranaut. Kajal loves to interact with her fans on her social media and gifts her fans an insight into her daily routine with her photos every now and then. Today, we have these stunning photos shared by the actress. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram