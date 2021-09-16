Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu are head over heels in love and these 5 PHOTOS are proof

1 / 5

Setting couple goals

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actresses of South Indian cinema. The actress worked with some of the top stars and filmmakers and amassed a huge fan following, over the years. Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th, 2020, in an intimate ceremony at Mumbai. While their wedding was an intimate affair due to COVID-19, it was nothing less than a dream as they took vows in the stunning Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Mumbai. With all covid precautions, from photoshoot to Haldi, Kajal and Gautam celebrated each wedding festive. Kajal and her husband have the most real love story. The duo were friends for 7 years and were in a relationship for 3 years before the wedding. However, it was the pandemic that pushed them to take the plunge. Their marriage is said to be love and arranged. Following their wedding, the beautiful couple are treating us with adorable pictures on social media giving us cute couple goals. However, the couple are reportedly expecting their first child as rumours claim Kajal is pregnant. With the rumours in the air, let's take a look at the adorable photos of Kajal and Gautam, which prove they are totally head over heels in love. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram