Kajal Aggarwal, Nayanthara to Pooja Hegde: A list of South Beauties who are bigtime foodies like all of us
It is a known fact that actresses follow a diet and fitness routine, however, a lot of them are also big-time foodies and have their favourite meal cravings. On that note, here's a list of South beauties who love binging on their favourite meals time and again!
Written By
Ekta Varma
4706 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 28, 2020 07:17 pm
South divas and their favourite food items revealed
Fans follow their favourite stars with accuracy and tend to have a detailed insight into all their details. From favourite places, rare pictures of their favourite stars, their unseen stills, their favourite foods, favourite person, and other interesting facts. Sometimes, people travel long distances to have their favourite dish. Meanwhile, talking about stars, actresses are known to keep themselves fit and healthy maintaining a strict diet and fitness routine. They are often seen at the gym and the healthiest of cafes setting fitness goals. A lesser-known fact is that a lot of our favourite stars are bigtime foodies and love binging on their favourite meals. Pooja Hegde is known to be quite an ardent foodie and her social media is proof of the same. The actor recently shared a picture of herself enjoying a plate of what looks like chaat. She even added in the caption, “Ok guys, I’m probably going to be coming out of this self-quarantine all chubby, but Mashallah that carb glow is gonna be great”. Speaking of which, here's a list of South beauties who are bigtime foodies like all of us! Take a look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most talented stars in the south industry. Apart from being known for her versatility and talent, she is also known for her simplicity. The actress enjoys her biryani and loves it to no bounds. The actress loves Hyderabadi biryani and loves to cheat her meals with it. She also loves samosas and tried cooking it at home during quarantine.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Nayanthara
Nayanthara loves to have Hyderabadi Biryani, but the actress also prefers Chinese cuisine. The elegant actress also likes to spend time with her friends and family during her non-working days.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Pooja Hegde
Food is the one thing which makes Pooja Hegde happy and peaceful. When it comes to favourites, the actress loves biryani and pizza.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
Even though the actress maintains a strict diet to keep herself fit, she has a specific affection for delicious biryani.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Shruti Haasan
Shruti has revealed that her two favourite foods are sushi and sambhar. Quite a contrast, we must say! The star loves Japanese cuisine and is one of her favourite cheat meals.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Anushka Shetty
Bahubali star Anushka is a bigtime foodie. She loves south Indian food.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Samantha Akkineni
In an interview, the actress revealed, "I love spicy food. My favourite place is Telangana Spice Kitchen. It has prawns and biryani and it's amazing. I love to eat."
Photo Credit : Instagram
