South actresses in on screen wedding looks

Kajal Aggarwal recently dropped the bomb about her much-anticipated wedding as she confirmed the news herself with a beautiful message for her friends in the industry and her fans all over the world. Kajal will soon wed a businessman Gautam Kitchlu. Gautam Kitchlu is an Interior designer and also a businessman who is into the technology and design industries. “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.” shared the actress on Instagram. Kajal Aggarwal is loved in the South film industry for her natural charisma. Kajal is one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry. Despite having no filmy background, the actress is one of the most acclaimed actors in the South. On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga co-starring Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover and others. The action crime drama has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Kajal is also a part of Mosagallu in which she has been cast alongside Vishnu Manchu. The Telugu drama has been produced by Manchu himself. Kajal will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in Indian 2. The actress who is a fan of fuss-free fashion statements is loved for her simplicity by her fans. As we await her wedding, let's take a look at a few of her on-screen bridal looks in movies along with other actresses who looked drop-dead gorgeous in their wedding avatars on screen.

Photo Credit : Youtube