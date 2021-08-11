Kajal Aggarwal to Pooja Hegde: 5 sharara sets by South divas that are perfect for festive season

© 2018 PINKVILLA
South actresses like Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde among others are not only known for their phenomenal on-screen presence but equally for their fashion choices. Be it at the airport or gracing a red carpet event, celebs leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward. The festive season is round the corner and we are all geared for some celebration with family and friends while keeping it low-key amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Even on festive days, comfort dressing has become a priority and nothing can beat the sharara set. It is a perfect striking and fuss-free look that one can think of. Are you looking out for some sharara-style inspiration? Well, here's a stunning look of Kajal Aggarwal in Arpita Mehta sharara suit. The stunner accessorised it with a pair of chandbalis and completed her look with minimal makeup and soft curls. Let's check out how every diva looked magical in this desi trend that has also proved to be a wardrobe staple.
Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Samantha Akkineni teamed this flowy silhouette with a floral painted dupatta and we cannot take our eyes off her.
Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia looks stunning in a phulkari work sharara ensemble by Sukriti & Aakriti.
Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Keerthy Suresh is looking gorgeous in this lightweight printed cotton number with a dramatic flare.
Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Pooja Hegde looks snazzy in this trendy piece and we cannot wait to steal her style.
Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram