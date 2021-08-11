Kajal Aggarwal to Pooja Hegde: 5 sharara sets by South divas that are perfect for festive season

1 / 5

Kajal Aggarwal

South actresses like Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde among others are not only known for their phenomenal on-screen presence but equally for their fashion choices. Be it at the airport or gracing a red carpet event, celebs leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward. The festive season is round the corner and we are all geared for some celebration with family and friends while keeping it low-key amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Even on festive days, comfort dressing has become a priority and nothing can beat the sharara set. It is a perfect striking and fuss-free look that one can think of. Are you looking out for some sharara-style inspiration? Well, here's a stunning look of Kajal Aggarwal in Arpita Mehta sharara suit. The stunner accessorised it with a pair of chandbalis and completed her look with minimal makeup and soft curls. Let's check out how every diva looked magical in this desi trend that has also proved to be a wardrobe staple.

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram