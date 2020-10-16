Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kajal Aggarwal
/
Kajal Aggarwal to Pooja Hegde: South actresses are obsessed with this new trend in sarees; See PHOTOS

Kajal Aggarwal to Pooja Hegde: South actresses are obsessed with this new trend in sarees; See PHOTOS

Take a look at this new type of trendy saree our South actresses are currently fans of! From Kajal Aggarwal to Pooja Hegde, read on to know more.
29544 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    South actors and their love for striped sarees

    South actors and their love for striped sarees

    Kajal Aggarwal just surprised the entire nation when she announced her marriage officially on Instagram earlier this month. Kajal Aggarwal is taken and the stunner is soon going married to Gautam Kichlu, an entrepreneur. The couple is set to tie the know in Mumbai and it is going to be first celebrity wedding in the city amid COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram, Kajal stated, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering un on in spirit. I thank you all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey." In her long post, Kajal also penned and clarified that she is not quitting acting and that she will continue entertaining her audience. Kajal Aggarwal is loved in the South film industry for her natural charisma. Kajal is one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry. Despite having no filmy background, the actress is one of the most acclaimed actors in the South. Her style statement just defines her graceful personality and she never fails to set some major trends. Today take a look at this stylish saree that not only Kajal but not only other South actresses are currently fans of.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal's instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Aditi Rao Hydari

    Aditi Rao Hydari

    Aditi Rao Hydari looks regal in a black and red saree.

    Photo Credit : Aditi Rao Hydari's instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu looks divine in her striped blue and pink saree with sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Taapsee Pannu's instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni in a monochrome saree look styled with a belt.

    Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni's instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Shruti Haasan

    Shruti Haasan

    Shruti Haasan in a pink and white tie dye striped saree look.

    Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan's instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde's desi look in a multicolored saree with a mogra bun.

    Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna in a bright striped saree look with her beauty look on point.

    Photo Credit : Raashi Khanna's instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal in a bright pink and orange striped saree and the perfect beauty look.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal's instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement