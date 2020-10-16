Kajal Aggarwal to Pooja Hegde: South actresses are obsessed with this new trend in sarees; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

South actors and their love for striped sarees

Kajal Aggarwal just surprised the entire nation when she announced her marriage officially on Instagram earlier this month. Kajal Aggarwal is taken and the stunner is soon going married to Gautam Kichlu, an entrepreneur. The couple is set to tie the know in Mumbai and it is going to be first celebrity wedding in the city amid COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram, Kajal stated, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering un on in spirit. I thank you all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey." In her long post, Kajal also penned and clarified that she is not quitting acting and that she will continue entertaining her audience. Kajal Aggarwal is loved in the South film industry for her natural charisma. Kajal is one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry. Despite having no filmy background, the actress is one of the most acclaimed actors in the South. Her style statement just defines her graceful personality and she never fails to set some major trends. Today take a look at this stylish saree that not only Kajal but not only other South actresses are currently fans of.

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal's instagram