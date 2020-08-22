Advertisement
Kajal Aggarwal to Pooja Hegde: South actresses love donning this traditional appurtenance with their outfits

Kajal Aggarwal to Pooja Hegde share a common love for this traditional beauty accessory. Find out what with these throwback photos.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: August 22, 2020 12:36 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Find out which fashion accessory South actresses love adding to their traditional looks

    Kajal Aggarwal is one of the biggest South actresses and with her hard work and talent the actress is loved by millions of fans. On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga co-starring Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover and others in the lead roles. The action crime drama has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Kajal is also a part of Mosagallu in which she has been cast alongside Vishnu Manchu. The Telugu drama has been produced by Manchu himself. Kajal will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu and Rakul Preet Singh in Indian 2. She also made headlines with reports of her film Mosagallu where Vishnu Manchu and Kajal are reportedly going to play siblings onscreen. Jeffrey Gee Chin's Hollywood-Indian project is based on one of the biggest I.T scams in history. The film is currently under-post production stage. Her social media would give you an insight into how the actress loves traveling with her close ones and she has clearly used the lockdown to utilize and make the best use of her hobbies. The actress who is a fan of fuss-free fashion statements is loved for her simplicity by her fans. There's no denying that Kajal is one of the most fashionable stars down South. Today we have photos of Kajal donning a stunning Indian accessory along with pictures of some other actresses who love sporting this beauty accessory.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh adds a small bindi to her floral motif crepe saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde's bun with a kajra looks stunning with her bindi and striped saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Nayanthara

    Nayanthara in her signature smokey eyed beauty look and a black bindi for her saree look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in her tribal saree look with a bindi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni's golden saree look looks just as regal as the actress with her red lip look and bindi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Keerthy Suresh

    Keerthy Suresh will make your hearts skip a beat with her silver saree look and stunning black bindi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Hansika Motwani

    Hansika Motwani proves she is the queen of selfies with this pic again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Anushka Shetty

    Anushka Shetty's surreal selfie in a traditional look is just adorable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal's minty salwar kameez look is completed with a cute little bindi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

