  4. Kajal Aggarwal to Ram Charan: 5 super cute PHOTOS of South celebs from their childhood you need to look at

From Kajal Aggarwal to Mohanlal, super cute photos of south celebs from their childhood, which are a delight to the eyes.
192528 reads Mumbai Updated: July 30, 2021 10:16 am
  • 1 / 6
    Kajal Aggarwal childhood photo

    Kashmiri beauty

    In life, to achieve anything, we need to go through so much hard work and dedication. The same goes for celebrities. Before becoming such a huge public figure, everyone had their own sets of struggles. We often look at our favourite, whom we find handsome or beautiful and wonder what would they have looked like in their childhood. Well, no worries, we are here for you. We have compiled some photos of popular South celebs from their childhood and they are too adorable to miss out on. From Mohanlal to Kajal Aggarwal, a glimpse into celebs childhood life. While Kajal looks adorable with fluffy cheeks, Mohanlal seems to be a good boy in shorts and Ram Charan looks nothing less than a hero even as a toddler. Although, all these actors extremely successful right now, Thursday being the perfect way for a throwback, let's go back in time and check out our favourite celebs during their childhood. Take a look at the photos:

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Mohanlal childhood photo with his mom

    Good mumma's boy

    This cute little boy, who is standing next to his mother is none other than Superstar Mohanlal. Guess he was a momma's boy.

    Photo Credit : Mohanlal Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Dulquer Salmaan looking handsome as always in childhood photo

    Handsome boy

    Does handsomeness come right away from childhood? We think it worked for DQ, so handsome!

    Photo Credit : Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Ram Charan in his dad's arms childhood photo

    Real star

    Hailing from a filmy background, Ram Charan in his childhood looks nothing less than a real star.

    Photo Credit : Ram Charan Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Samantha Akkineni with her family from childhood

    Born cutie

    Samantha Akkineni is cutie now, cutie then, cutie always.

    Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Vijay Deverakonda with his brother in childhood photo

    Happy kid

    The Rowdy boy Vijay Deverakonda looks soft as candy with his bright smile beside his younger brother Anand.

    Photo Credit : Vijay Deverakonda Instagram