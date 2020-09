1 / 7

Take a look at the new favourite shade of South film actors

Style and glamour are best friends of movie stars. Actors and actresses take a lot of time to look beautiful on- and off-screen. The year 2019, saw a lot of trends followed by our stars from statement sleeves to neon colors. With some of our stars like Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal talking their style game to the next level and making their bold and experimental choices in their outfits which left the entire nation surprised. Samantha in fact launched her own clothing line recently called Saaki. Actress Kajal Aggarwal is another gem who leaves fans speechless with her style choices. Despite having no film background, the actress is one of the most acclaimed stars in the South. The actress who is a travel enthusiast is surely missing her vacations as she loves to take trips with her family to exotic locations every now and then. On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga co-starring Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover and others. The action crime drama has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. In the middle of their back-to-back ventures other than films, they have to take an extra effort to look good all the time, and what's better than stunning outfits to add that glamour. Today we have this colour which South actors are recently making trendy. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Kajal Agrawal's instagram