South actresses in Anita Dongre outfits

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on Friday in Mumbai and the wedding was the first celebrity marriage in Mumbai after the global pandemic. The couple kept the ceremony a low-key affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Kajal shared the news of the same on her social media in the month of October finally confirming the news the actress shared" It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. The pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit". The pictures of her close intimate wedding are creating quite a stir all over the internet even now. For her wedding ceremony Kajal opted for a bridal lehenga by Anamika Khanna while Gautam Kitchlu wore an Anita Dongre-designed sherwani. The couple honoured their connection with South India in their Punjabi-meets-Kashmiri wedding rituals. Kajal made her debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... After making a stellar debut in Telugu films with Lakshmi Kalyanam and Pazhani in the Tamil cinema, she went on to deliver some brilliant performances in Magadheera, Darling, Mr. Perfect, etc. Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry. Despite having no film background, the actress is one of the most acclaimed stars in South. Her style is something fans love about her apart from her brilliant on screen performances and today we have these pics of the actress donning pretty outfits by Anita Dongre with several other South divas sporting the designer's beautiful outfits.

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal's instagram