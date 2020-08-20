Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kajal Aggarwal
/
Kajal Aggarwal to Samantha Akkineni: When South stars donned red dresses and made our hearts skip a beat

Kajal Aggarwal to Samantha Akkineni: When South stars donned red dresses and made our hearts skip a beat

Kajal Aggarwal to Samantha Akkineni; Take a look at how South actresses rocked the classic red dress look in different ways.
19696 reads Mumbai Updated: August 20, 2020 07:34 am
  • 1 / 11
    South actors in red dresses

    South actors in red dresses

    Kajal Aggarwal has been surprising her fans time and again this lockdown. Recently the Indian 2 actor made headlines with reports of a secret engagement. However, there is no official word regarding the same from the actress or her family. Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry. Despite having no filmy background, the actress is one of the most acclaimed actors in South. The actress who is a travel enthusiast is surely missing her vacations as she loves to take small trips with her family to exotic locations every now and then. On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga co-starring Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover and others in the lead roles. The action crime drama has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Kajal is also a part of Mosagallu in which she has been cast alongside Vishnu Manchu. The Telugu drama has been produced by Manchu himself. Kajal will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu and Rakul Preet Singh in Indian 2. Last year, Kajal Aggarwal revealed that she will get married to a person who does not belong to the film industry. Later, on Laxmi Manchu’s chat show Feet Up With The Stars Telugu, Kajal also shared that she is planning to settle down in 2020. The actress who is a fan of fuss-free fashion statements is loved for her simplicity by her fans. Today take a look at these pics of the actress in a stunning classic red dress along with some other glamourous pics of other South stars donning the classic outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh in a stunning red sheer cut out dress which was lauded by none other than Samantha Akkineni.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna

    Jaw dropping beauty look in this cut out red dress of Raashi's made our hearts stop a beat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her toned body in a backless dress here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Shriya Saran

    Shriya Saran

    Shriya Saran proves happy girls are the prettiest in the throwback pic.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Banita Sandhu

    Banita Sandhu

    Banita Sandhu in her signature clean beauty look as she donnes a red dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Ileana D'Cruz

    Ileana D'Cruz

    Ileana D'Cruz is just getting more and more stunning day by day and here we see the actor enjoying her vacation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde enjoying the beach breeze in a cute red sundress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Amy Jackson

    Amy Jackson

    Presenting the coolest and most stylish new mom in a red number.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni pairs her striped red dress with a cute hairstyle and we love it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her biceps in this amazing throwback snap in a lacey midi red dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement