Kajal Aggarwal to Samantha Akkineni: When South stars donned red dresses and made our hearts skip a beat

South actors in red dresses

Kajal Aggarwal has been surprising her fans time and again this lockdown. Recently the Indian 2 actor made headlines with reports of a secret engagement. However, there is no official word regarding the same from the actress or her family. Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry. Despite having no filmy background, the actress is one of the most acclaimed actors in South. The actress who is a travel enthusiast is surely missing her vacations as she loves to take small trips with her family to exotic locations every now and then. On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga co-starring Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover and others in the lead roles. The action crime drama has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Kajal is also a part of Mosagallu in which she has been cast alongside Vishnu Manchu. The Telugu drama has been produced by Manchu himself. Kajal will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu and Rakul Preet Singh in Indian 2. Last year, Kajal Aggarwal revealed that she will get married to a person who does not belong to the film industry. Later, on Laxmi Manchu’s chat show Feet Up With The Stars Telugu, Kajal also shared that she is planning to settle down in 2020. The actress who is a fan of fuss-free fashion statements is loved for her simplicity by her fans. Today take a look at these pics of the actress in a stunning classic red dress along with some other glamourous pics of other South stars donning the classic outfit.

Photo Credit : Instagram