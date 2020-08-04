Kajal Aggarwal shows how to effortlessly look stylish in a denim dress; See THROWBACK photos

1 / 9

Kajal Aggarwal stuns in a denim dress

Kajal Aggarwal has successfully established a career in Telugu, Tamil and Bollywood industry. The stunning actress made her acting debut with the Bollywood film, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... and later made her Telugu debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam. She has been a part of many hit films over the years. Some of her films include Chandamama, Magadheera, Darling, Brindavanam, Businessman, Naayak, Temper, Naan Mahaan Alla, Mersal, Singham, and more. The actress is one of the highest paid actresses down South. Time and again, she keeps creating a huge buzz due to her upcoming projects, beauty looks and social media posts. As per latest reports, Kajal will be seen starring in a Hollywood Indian project. The makers of Mosagallu will see Kajal Aggarwal and Vishnu Manchu sharing screen space as siblings. Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, it will also star Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep in pivotal roles. Fans are beyond excited about her upcoming project. On the personal side, Kajal is very active on social media. Being an active social media user, she gives fans an insight into her life by sharing beautiful pictures. She is one of the most loved actresses in the industry and she enjoys a great fan following as well. When it comes to fashion, she definitely knows how to slay! Be it donning a casual avatar or opting for a traditional look, Kajal knows how to look her best. Recently, we stumbled upon a few pictures of the actress in which she can be seen wearing a denim dress. The actress looks beautiful in the same. Without any further ado, check out her pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani