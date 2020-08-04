Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kajal Aggarwal
/
Kajal Aggarwal shows how to effortlessly look stylish in a denim dress; See THROWBACK photos

Kajal Aggarwal shows how to effortlessly look stylish in a denim dress; See THROWBACK photos

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the popular stars in the entertainment industry. When it comes to fashion, she definitely knows how to slay! Here are her few throwback pictures that are too good to miss.
17726 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Kajal Aggarwal stuns in a denim dress

    Kajal Aggarwal stuns in a denim dress

    Kajal Aggarwal has successfully established a career in Telugu, Tamil and Bollywood industry. The stunning actress made her acting debut with the Bollywood film, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... and later made her Telugu debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam. She has been a part of many hit films over the years. Some of her films include Chandamama, Magadheera, Darling, Brindavanam, Businessman, Naayak, Temper, Naan Mahaan Alla, Mersal, Singham, and more. The actress is one of the highest paid actresses down South. Time and again, she keeps creating a huge buzz due to her upcoming projects, beauty looks and social media posts. As per latest reports, Kajal will be seen starring in a Hollywood Indian project. The makers of Mosagallu will see Kajal Aggarwal and Vishnu Manchu sharing screen space as siblings. Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, it will also star Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep in pivotal roles. Fans are beyond excited about her upcoming project. On the personal side, Kajal is very active on social media. Being an active social media user, she gives fans an insight into her life by sharing beautiful pictures. She is one of the most loved actresses in the industry and she enjoys a great fan following as well. When it comes to fashion, she definitely knows how to slay! Be it donning a casual avatar or opting for a traditional look, Kajal knows how to look her best. Recently, we stumbled upon a few pictures of the actress in which she can be seen wearing a denim dress. The actress looks beautiful in the same. Without any further ado, check out her pictures.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    All smiles

    All smiles

    The actress was all smiles as she got snapped by the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Simplicity at its best

    Simplicity at its best

    The actress knows how to look stylish.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Slaying it

    Slaying it

    She wore a denim dress and paired it with white sneakers. When it comes to fashion, Kajal always impresses.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Hair and makeup

    Hair and makeup

    The actress' hair and makeup were on point as always.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Her smile!

    Her smile!

    She has got such a pretty smile.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Fan following

    Fan following

    The actress enjoys a great fan following. She has a fan following of 14.7 million on Instagram and her bio reads, 'Actor. Experience collector.'

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    Stunner

    Stunner

    This pic of the actress will steal your heart.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    On her journey

    On her journey

    Kajal is one of the top actors who has made it on her own. Earlier in an interview, recalling her journey, she said, 'I have grown up over the last ten years. I was quite a brat when I started off and wasn't as focused as I am today. I didn't understand the business either. But everything has changed and today, I love my job and am extremely passionate about it.'

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement