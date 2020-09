1 / 9

Kajal Aggarwal: Check out these amazing kurtis sported by the actress

Kajal Aggarwal never fails to amuse us with her simple beauty. Actor Kajal Aggarwal, known to the Bollywood audience as the female lead in Ajay Devgn’s Singham, is quite active on Instagram. Interestingly, she made her debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... After making a stellar debut in Telugu films with Lakshmi Kalyanam and Pazhani in the Tamil cinema, she went on to deliver some brilliant performances in Magadheera, Darling, Mr. Perfect and Mr. Perfect. Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry. Despite having no filmy background, the actress is one of the most acclaimed actors in South. The actress who is a travel enthusiast is surely missing her vacations as she loves to take small trips with her family to exotic locations every now and then. On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga co-starring Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover and others in the lead roles. The action crime drama has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Kajal is also a part of Mosagallu in which she has been cast alongside Vishnu Manchu. The Telugu drama has been produced by Manchu himself. Kajal will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu and Rakul Preet Singh in Indian 2. Her style statements are being missed immensely and today we have a variation of kurtas and salwar suits donned by actress which left fans spellbound.

Photo Credit : Instagram