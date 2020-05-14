Advertisement
Kajal Aggarwal is a stunner and her THROWBACK snaps are a delight for all her fans

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular stars down south. She has had a journey full of highs and lows before her rise to fame. Check out the actress' throwback pictures which will leave you stunned
May 15, 2020
    Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular and well-known stars down south. The actress is pretty active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of her amazing pictures. The star's vacay pictures give us travel goals. Kajal's sister Nisha is her all-time travel buddy and they make sure to take some of the most splendid vacations together! Darling star makes sure to keep it stylish and fashionable at her vacations and her wardrobe defines style goals. She made her acting debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun Ho Gaya Na and made her Telugu debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam in 2007. In the same year, she starred in the box office hit Chandamama, which earned her recognition. In 2020, a wax figure of Aggarwal was put on display at Madame Tussauds Singapore, making it the first of an actress from South Indian cinema! She went on to deliver some brilliant performances in Magadheera, Darling and Mr Perfect. She will be soon seen in Mumbai Saga and Hey Sinamika. She was also seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster cop-drama Singham. Her career journey has been incredible and there's no denying it. Check out the star's throwback photos which are hard to miss.

    

    Slaying in a saree look

    Kajal has always been one gorgeous lady and there's no denying that.

    

    Blue never looked so good

    Kajal looks beautiful as ever in this blue saree.

    

    Heartwarming smile

    The diva's heartwarming smile will surely make your hearts skip a beat.

    

    Ravishing as ever

    This still will surely leave you gaping at the star.

    

    The OG queen of expressions

    Kajal's expressions are always on point!

    

    One of her biggest blockbusters

    Magadheera is amongst the star's best performances and will always remain iconic.

    

    Slaying effortlessly

    Singham star looks stunning as ever in this still.

    

    Cuteness personified

    Isn't the diva a true epitome of cuteness?

    

Anonymous

Kajal Agarwal is in her mid 30s and these pictures show her desperation to enter Bollywood as her roles in South ate drying up .

