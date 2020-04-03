/
Kajal Aggarwal's 7 Instagram posts that we all can relate to; Check PHOTOS
Kajal Aggarwal is one popular actress down South. The actress keeps her million fans updated about her whereabouts. Today, take a look at seven Instagram posts of the gorgeous diva that will make you relate to her.
Pinkvilla Desk
Published: April 3, 2020 06:01 pm
1 / 7
Kajal Aggarwal's 7 relatable Instagram posts
Kajal Aggarwal is one popular actress down South. The actress keeps her million fans updated about her whereabouts. Right from sharing stunning selfies, vacay photos, BTS moments and more, Kajal's Instagram photos are always a treat to her fans and followers. Anyone who follows her knows she is quite a relatable celebrity. The diva knows how to make fun of herself and entertain others at the same time. Time and again, the actress keeps posting some relatable content on Instagram. From acting silly with friends to doing touristy things and more, Kajal's social media is worth checking out. Let's just say, she is one such celebrity you wish you were friends with. Speaking of that, here's a look at seven Instagram posts of the gorgeous diva that will make you relate.
2 / 7
The caption says it all
"Expression upon seeing a piquant menu," captioned Kajal.
3 / 7
Let the inner child in you come out and play
"Keep your childlike wonder and enthusiasm alive for even the smallest pleasures and stay young within forever," captioned Kajal.
4 / 7
When you love jalebi so much you can't help...!
All the jalebi lovers out there will certainly relate to this pic.
5 / 7
Doing touristy things
We all do pose in such different ways, right?
6 / 7
Acting silly with friends
When you and your friend just want to have some fun!
7 / 7
Travel freak
When you finally go on vacation and want to make the most out of it.
