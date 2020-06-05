Kajal Aggarwal's adorable moments with her mom prove she is a mumma's girl; See PHOTOS

1 / 10

Kajal Aggarwal's special moments with her mother

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the popular actors down South. The actress has been a part of some amazing films in her career such as Magadheera, Thuppakki and more. Up next, she has her kitty full of interesting films, most of which will go on floors once the lockdown ends. The gorgeous actress has been keeping her million fans updated about what she's up to during quarantine. Right from sharing throwback travel photos, family pictures to cooking, and more, Kajal has been giving her fans and followers a sneak peek into her quarantine routine. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows she is extremely close to her mother. Time and again, Kajal takes time out of her hectic schedule and takes her mom on a vacation. Kajal treats her million fans with beautiful mother-daughter moments all the time. During a Twitter chat, Kajal was asked about her source of inspiration in life, and she said that it has always been her mother. The actress' close bond with her mother is evident in the adorable pictures that she shares on her Instagram. On that note, take a look at her special mother-daughter moments.

Photo Credit : Instagram