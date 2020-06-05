/
/
/
Kajal Aggarwal's adorable moments with her mom prove she is a mumma's girl; See PHOTOS
Kajal Aggarwal's adorable moments with her mom prove she is a mumma's girl; See PHOTOS
Kajal Aggarwal is one of the popular actors down South. The actress' close bond with her mother is evident in the adorable pictures that she shares on her Instagram. On that note, take a look at her special mother-daughter moments.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
8833 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 5, 2020 05:02 pm
1 / 10
Kajal Aggarwal's special moments with her mother
Kajal Aggarwal is one of the popular actors down South. The actress has been a part of some amazing films in her career such as Magadheera, Thuppakki and more. Up next, she has her kitty full of interesting films, most of which will go on floors once the lockdown ends. The gorgeous actress has been keeping her million fans updated about what she's up to during quarantine. Right from sharing throwback travel photos, family pictures to cooking, and more, Kajal has been giving her fans and followers a sneak peek into her quarantine routine. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows she is extremely close to her mother. Time and again, Kajal takes time out of her hectic schedule and takes her mom on a vacation. Kajal treats her million fans with beautiful mother-daughter moments all the time. During a Twitter chat, Kajal was asked about her source of inspiration in life, and she said that it has always been her mother. The actress' close bond with her mother is evident in the adorable pictures that she shares on her Instagram. On that note, take a look at her special mother-daughter moments.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 10
Travel companion
The actress often takes time off her busy schedule to travel along with her mother.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
Twinning and winning
How cute is this snap of the duo!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
Style on point
They are one of the most stylish mother-daughter duos down South.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 10
Selfie goals
How adorable is this selfie!
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
Cooking together
Very recently, Kajal along with her mother made samosas.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 10
Pretty smile
Their smile in this snap is priceless.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
Simply awwdorable
On Mother's Day, Kajal shared this pic and wrote, "To the girl who always leads by example, making my heart swell with pride and bow with humility. Simultaneously. Happy Mother's Day. I love you so much."
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 10
Vacay mode on
Here's a beautiful snap of the duo from their travel diaries!
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 10
Familia
This picture needs to be framed.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment