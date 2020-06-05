Advertisement
Kajal Aggarwal's adorable moments with her mom prove she is a mumma's girl; See PHOTOS

Kajal Aggarwal's adorable moments with her mom prove she is a mumma's girl; See PHOTOS

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the popular actors down South. The actress' close bond with her mother is evident in the adorable pictures that she shares on her Instagram. On that note, take a look at her special mother-daughter moments.
  1 / 10
    Kajal Aggarwal's special moments with her mother

    Kajal Aggarwal's special moments with her mother

    Kajal Aggarwal is one of the popular actors down South. The actress has been a part of some amazing films in her career such as Magadheera, Thuppakki and more. Up next, she has her kitty full of interesting films, most of which will go on floors once the lockdown ends. The gorgeous actress has been keeping her million fans updated about what she's up to during quarantine. Right from sharing throwback travel photos, family pictures to cooking, and more, Kajal has been giving her fans and followers a sneak peek into her quarantine routine. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows she is extremely close to her mother. Time and again, Kajal takes time out of her hectic schedule and takes her mom on a vacation. Kajal treats her million fans with beautiful mother-daughter moments all the time. During a Twitter chat, Kajal was asked about her source of inspiration in life, and she said that it has always been her mother. The actress' close bond with her mother is evident in the adorable pictures that she shares on her Instagram. On that note, take a look at her special mother-daughter moments.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 10
    Travel companion

    Travel companion

    The actress often takes time off her busy schedule to travel along with her mother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 10
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    How cute is this snap of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 10
    Style on point

    Style on point

    They are one of the most stylish mother-daughter duos down South.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 10
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    How adorable is this selfie!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 10
    Cooking together

    Cooking together

    Very recently, Kajal along with her mother made samosas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 10
    Pretty smile

    Pretty smile

    Their smile in this snap is priceless.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 10
    Simply awwdorable

    Simply awwdorable

    On Mother's Day, Kajal shared this pic and wrote, "To the girl who always leads by example, making my heart swell with pride and bow with humility. Simultaneously. Happy Mother's Day. I love you so much."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 10
    Vacay mode on

    Vacay mode on

    Here's a beautiful snap of the duo from their travel diaries!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 10
    Familia

    Familia

    This picture needs to be framed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

