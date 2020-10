1 / 7

Kajal Aggarwal's candid photos with nephew Ishaan Valecha

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the popular and successful stars in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut with the Hindi film, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... and later made her first Telugu film debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam. She starred in many films like Chandamama, Magadheera, Darling, Brindavanam, Businessman, Naayak, Temper, Singham, Mersal, Vivegam and more. The actress often creates buzz due to her upcoming projects and personal life. Talking about her personal life, a few weeks ago, Kajal announced that she is getting married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. The actress further thanked her fans for supporting and showering her with love for all these years. Kajal also added that post marriage she will continue entertaining the audience. Anyone who follows her on Instagram might know that she is very close to her family. The Mersal actress keeps sharing family moments on Instagram. She also often shares adorable moments with her nephew Ishaan Valecha. Speaking of that, here are few cute candid moments of the actress and her nephew that prove she is a cool aunt.

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram