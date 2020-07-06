Advertisement
Kajal Aggarwal's delightful CANDID snaps are here drive away your Monday blues

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular stars down South and enjoys a massive fan following. Take a look at some of her best candid snaps that will make your heart skip a beat.
    Check out Kajal's gorgeous candid snaps

    Kajal Aggarwal is undoubtedly one of the most versatile and successful actresses in South and Bollywood. Interestingly, she made her debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... After making a stellar debut in Telugu films with Lakshmi Kalyanam and Pazhani in the Tamil cinema, she went on to deliver some brilliant performances in Magadheera, Darling, Mr Perfect and Mr Perfect. She will be soon seen in Mumbai Saga and Hey Sinamika. She was also seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster cop-drama Singham. The actress is pretty active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of her amazing pictures. The star's vacay pictures give us travel goals. Darling star makes sure to keep it stylish and fashionable at her vacations and her wardrobe defines style goals. Talking about staying real on social media, she mentioned in an interview, "I always want to be a normal girl and stay humble. All this fame and recognition is just temporary, and that's the reason I do not think too much about what I post. On Friday, our films will be a blockbuster, and we will be the talk of the town, and the next Friday, it will be the complete opposite. We must be prepared to accept both, and I think that is the reality of life." She also has an incredible fashion sense. However, according to her she is lazy when it comes to fashion and once mentioned in an interview, "There is no secret. I am very lazy when it comes to fashion. I am always casual when I am not shooting for films, as, for me, the outfits I wear must be comfortable." The actress is extremely gorgeous and often makes hearts skip a beat with her beauty. Her splendid candid snaps are a true delight for her fans! Take a look.

    When your favourites are on the menu

    Kajal's expressions while going through a menu will make you miss your times visiting a restaurant.

    Enjoying the sunset

    The actor's pic gives major vacation goals.

    Yellow is her colour

    This look is proof that no one slays in yellow like her!

    With the apple of her eye

    Singham actress' candid moment with her nephew is beyond adorable.

    Enjoying her pool party

    Throwback to her much needed water therapy at a vacation.

    The love of her life

    Kajal's social media feed is full of her endearing moments with her nephew.

    Playing with light

    Isn't she adorable?

    Greece vacations

    When the actress was clicked candid at the Temple of Poseidon!

    Playing the keyboard

    Kajal captioned this pic as, "Polishing (cultivating) rusty skills between shots. #notsurehowtheteamfeelsthough #letitgo #frozen."

    The perfect meals

    Macarons, Hi teas and all things French!

