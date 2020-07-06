Kajal Aggarwal's delightful CANDID snaps are here drive away your Monday blues

1 / 11

Check out Kajal's gorgeous candid snaps

Kajal Aggarwal is undoubtedly one of the most versatile and successful actresses in South and Bollywood. Interestingly, she made her debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... After making a stellar debut in Telugu films with Lakshmi Kalyanam and Pazhani in the Tamil cinema, she went on to deliver some brilliant performances in Magadheera, Darling, Mr Perfect and Mr Perfect. She will be soon seen in Mumbai Saga and Hey Sinamika. She was also seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster cop-drama Singham. The actress is pretty active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of her amazing pictures. The star's vacay pictures give us travel goals. Darling star makes sure to keep it stylish and fashionable at her vacations and her wardrobe defines style goals. Talking about staying real on social media, she mentioned in an interview, "I always want to be a normal girl and stay humble. All this fame and recognition is just temporary, and that's the reason I do not think too much about what I post. On Friday, our films will be a blockbuster, and we will be the talk of the town, and the next Friday, it will be the complete opposite. We must be prepared to accept both, and I think that is the reality of life." She also has an incredible fashion sense. However, according to her she is lazy when it comes to fashion and once mentioned in an interview, "There is no secret. I am very lazy when it comes to fashion. I am always casual when I am not shooting for films, as, for me, the outfits I wear must be comfortable." The actress is extremely gorgeous and often makes hearts skip a beat with her beauty. Her splendid candid snaps are a true delight for her fans! Take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram