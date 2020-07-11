/
Kajal Aggarwal's endearing moments with her father prove she will always be her dad's little girl
Anyone who follows Kajal Aggarwal on Instagram knows how close she is with her family. She is her daddy's little girl. She often describes her father as her strength and support system. Today, we bring you the actress' adorable moments with her father.
Kajal Aggarwal's special moments with her father
Kajal Aggarwal has successfully established herself as an actress in the South Indian film industry. She is also popular in Bollywood. Not many know but the actress made her acting debut with a Bollywood film titled, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.. and later made her Telugu debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam. She has come a long way in her career. She is one of the top actors down South. Kajal has been a part of many films including Magadheera, Darling, Thuppakki, Temper, Govindudu Andarivadele, and others. She is also an active social media user. During the lockdown, Kajal has been keeping her fans entertained. From turning chef to sharing beautiful photos and family moments, her Instagram posts have been an absolute delight. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows how close she is with her family. The actress often shares endearing moments with her family members. She is her daddy's little girl. She often describes her father as her strength and support system. Today, we bring you the actress' most adorable moments with her father.
Making memories
Heres' a cute pic of the duo from their travel diaries!
Moments like this
Here's an adorable candid moment between the father and daughter!
Travel buddy
This pic is too cute for words.
Too much cuteness in one snap
This pic beautifully describes the amazing bond they share with each other.
Precious
This pic is all things love.
Celebrations
Kajal captioned this pic as, 'Happy happy birthday daddykins/pops/papa/appa/nana. I love you the most. Forever.'
Familia
The beautiful actress has a sister named Nisha Aggarwal.
