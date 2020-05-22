test90test92node
Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kajal Aggarwal
/
Kajal Aggarwal's link ups to comment on Tollywood & Kollywood; Here's when the actress made headlines

Kajal Aggarwal's link ups to comment on Tollywood & Kollywood; Here's when the actress made headlines

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the South film industry. Have a look at times the star made headlines and broke the internet.
1882 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    A list of times Kajal Aggarwal made headlines

    A list of times Kajal Aggarwal made headlines

    Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular and well-known stars down south. The actress is pretty active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of her amazing pictures. The star's vacay pictures give us travel goals. Kajal's sister Nisha is her all-time travel buddy and they make sure to take some of the most splendid vacations together! Darling star makes sure to keep it stylish and fashionable at her vacations and her wardrobe defines style goals. She made her acting debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun Ho Gaya Na and made her Telugu debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam in 2007. In the same year, she starred in the box office hit Chandamama, which earned her recognition. In 2020, a wax figure of Aggarwal was put on display at Madame Tussauds Singapore, making it the first of an actress from South Indian cinema! She went on to deliver some brilliant performances in Magadheera, Darling and Mr Perfect. She will be soon seen in Mumbai Saga and Hey Sinamika. She was also seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster cop-drama Singham. Her career journey has been incredible and there's no denying it. Her journey has truly been one of a kind. From a model to ruling the hearts of millions and working in Bollywood, she is exemplary in her rights. Have a look at the list of times the stars broke the internet which will leave you stunned.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    25 cuts in her film

    25 cuts in her film

    Kajal was seen in the official Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen titled as Paris Paris. It was reported that the Censor Board had proposed 25 cuts in the film, post-which the makers sent the film to Revising Committee. In an interview to an entertainment portal, Kajal Aggarwal opened up on the controversy surrounding the film's censor certificate. The actress also stated that she was disappointed with the censor board officials for proposing 25 cuts in the film. She said, "We have made a faithful attempt in remaking Queen in all the south languages and present it to the audience. I wonder what made them ask for so many cuts. We did not want to hurt anyone's intentions and those scenes, which they have asked to cut, are similar to things that happen in all our lives."

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 3 / 7
    Her comparison between Tamil and Telugu cinema

    Her comparison between Tamil and Telugu cinema

    One of her statements that went viral on the internet was when the heroine compared the Telugu and Tamil cinema. She said, "Yes, there is a difference. I prefer the Telugu film industry as women are respected more than they are in the Tamil film industry. In Tamil cinema, they care only about their hero, who is God."

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 4 / 7
    Clash with Ileana D'Cruz

    Clash with Ileana D'Cruz

    In the past, Kajal Aggarwal made few unpleasant statements about Ileana D’Cruz before Ileana retaliated and said that she doesn’t consider Kajal as her competition. This comment of Ileana infuriated Kajal and she made personal comments about Ileana and her boyfriend.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Do Lafzon Ki Kahani scene with Randeep Hooda

    Do Lafzon Ki Kahani scene with Randeep Hooda

    Kajal and Randeep Hooda had an intense scene in the film Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. However, while it first happened impromptu from Randeep's side, Kajal was taken aback. The film's director Deepak Tijori said in an interview that Kajal was so upset with the kissing scene having been shot that she had asked the director to cut the scene and reshoot it. "She did back off after calling for a cut, but later on once I had explained to her the significance of the scene, she surrendered herself to the script and went on to do the scene with all the passion she could put in." he revealed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Link up rumours with Ram Pothineni

    Link up rumours with Ram Pothineni

    Being one of the leading ladies in cinema, Kajal is often linked up with her co-stars. One of her link-up rumours was with actor Ram Pothineni. The speculations started doing rounds after two teamed up for the 2009 movie Ganesh Just Ganesh. The actress had spoken about the rumours about her live-in relationship with Ram in a chat show. She had slammed the reports saying, "It was real comedy since she didn't even get to meet to him formally."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Rumoured relationship with Rana Daggubatti

    Rumoured relationship with Rana Daggubatti

    Rana Daggubatti is the happiest person as he recently got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj. However, a couple of years back rumours did rounds that Kajal and Rana are seeing each other. Kajal clarified any such rumours and said, “We have been friends for a long time and are extremely comfortable with each other. Also, he’s a hard-working professional.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

When Kiara Advani stepped out in a Rs 3000 outfit & paired it with Chanel crossbody bag worth a WHOPPING price
When Kiara Advani stepped out in a Rs 3000 outfit & paired it with Chanel crossbody bag worth a WHOPPING price
Priyanka Chopra to Tara Sutaria: When Bollywood actresses donned bold outfits and the internet lost its calm
Priyanka Chopra to Tara Sutaria: When Bollywood actresses donned bold outfits and the internet lost its calm
Samantha Akkineni\'s beautiful smile is the best thing you will see on the internet today; See Photos
Samantha Akkineni's beautiful smile is the best thing you will see on the internet today; See Photos
Disha Patani shells out major girl next door vibes as she opts for a casual look in THESE PHOTOS
Disha Patani shells out major girl next door vibes as she opts for a casual look in THESE PHOTOS
Suhana Khan Birthday Special: Take a look at these delightful childhood photos of Shah Rukh Khan\'s daughter
Suhana Khan Birthday Special: Take a look at these delightful childhood photos of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter
Alia Bhatt stepped out in these stunning black outfits and made it our favourite colour again, Check PHOTOS
Alia Bhatt stepped out in these stunning black outfits and made it our favourite colour again, Check PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement