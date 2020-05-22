Kajal Aggarwal's link ups to comment on Tollywood & Kollywood; Here's when the actress made headlines

1 / 7

A list of times Kajal Aggarwal made headlines

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular and well-known stars down south. The actress is pretty active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of her amazing pictures. The star's vacay pictures give us travel goals. Kajal's sister Nisha is her all-time travel buddy and they make sure to take some of the most splendid vacations together! Darling star makes sure to keep it stylish and fashionable at her vacations and her wardrobe defines style goals. She made her acting debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun Ho Gaya Na and made her Telugu debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam in 2007. In the same year, she starred in the box office hit Chandamama, which earned her recognition. In 2020, a wax figure of Aggarwal was put on display at Madame Tussauds Singapore, making it the first of an actress from South Indian cinema! She went on to deliver some brilliant performances in Magadheera, Darling and Mr Perfect. She will be soon seen in Mumbai Saga and Hey Sinamika. She was also seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster cop-drama Singham. Her career journey has been incredible and there's no denying it. Her journey has truly been one of a kind. From a model to ruling the hearts of millions and working in Bollywood, she is exemplary in her rights. Have a look at the list of times the stars broke the internet which will leave you stunned.

Photo Credit : Instagram