Kajal Aggarwal's maternity fashion style file

Kajal Aggarwal's maternity style file

The beautiful actress Kajal Aggarwal has been giving major maternity fashion goals. The mom-to-be is slaying the maternity-style game like a pro. She is certainly enjoying her first pregnancy in a classy way. The diva is setting the ethnic sartorial inspiration for all the mothers-to-be. Not only shedding fashion goals to all the expecting mothers but she is also making sure to give pregnancy tips on how to stay positive during maternity. Take a look at how mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is blessing our feeds with her amazing maternity fashion.

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram