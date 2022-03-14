Kajal Aggarwal's maternity fashion style file

The beautiful actress Kajal Aggarwal has been giving major maternity fashion goals. The mom-to-be is slaying the maternity-style game like a pro. She is certainly enjoying her first pregnancy in a classy way. The diva is setting the ethnic sartorial inspiration for all the mothers-to-be. Not only shedding fashion goals to all the expecting mothers but she is also making sure to give pregnancy tips on how to stay positive during maternity. Take a look at how mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is blessing our feeds with her amazing maternity fashion.
Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The oversized denim dress donned by the actress sported frayed denim tape detailing at the front. The button-down mini dress had full sleeves and a balloon fit at the bottom hem. She completed her glamorous look with a pair of white sneakers.
In the click, the mother-to-be beams with joy in a white shirt and pencil skirt as she posed with her husband.
The gorgeous traditional look from her baby shower received so much love and adoration from her fans. In the picture, the star can be seen in a red saree flaunting her pregnancy glow.
The actress looked like a ray of sunshine in this radiant yellow dress as she poses in the backdrops of a picturesque location.
Kajal has been making heads turn with her stunning maternity fashion. She looked resplendent in this black dress as she flaunted her baby bump.