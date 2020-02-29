Kajal Aggarwal's no makeup airport looks are hard to miss; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

Kajal Aggarwal's no makeup airport pics

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the popular actresses down South. The actress has also worked in Bollywood. Though the actress is remembered for her role in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham, much to our surprise, she made her acting debut opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi in Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... Yes, you read that right! She essayed the role of Aishwarya Rai's sister in the film. Kajal is currently in the news due to her upcoming project. The Southern beauty will reportedly play a negative role in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a key role. Directed by South director Shankar, actors like Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar are expected to play crucial roles in the film as well. On the professional side, Kajal is doing exceptionally well. On the personal side, Kajal is a happy soul. She often creates buzz due to her stylish looks. Right from rocking a casual look or acing a glamourous look, Kajal's style is always up the mark. Speaking about her airport style, Kajal knows how to keep it casual yet stylish. Very often, she goes makeup free. Without further ado, check out her no makeup airport looks.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand