Kajal Aggarwal's no makeup airport looks are hard to miss; See PHOTOS
Kajal Aggarwal is one of the popular actresses down South. She often creates buzz due to her stylish looks. Speaking about her airport style, Kajal knows how to keep it casual yet stylish. Very often, she goes makeup free. Check out her no makeup airport looks.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4778 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 29, 2020 03:02 pm
1 / 8
Kajal Aggarwal's no makeup airport pics
Kajal Aggarwal is one of the popular actresses down South. The actress has also worked in Bollywood. Though the actress is remembered for her role in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham, much to our surprise, she made her acting debut opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi in Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... Yes, you read that right! She essayed the role of Aishwarya Rai's sister in the film. Kajal is currently in the news due to her upcoming project. The Southern beauty will reportedly play a negative role in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a key role. Directed by South director Shankar, actors like Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar are expected to play crucial roles in the film as well. On the professional side, Kajal is doing exceptionally well. On the personal side, Kajal is a happy soul. She often creates buzz due to her stylish looks. Right from rocking a casual look or acing a glamourous look, Kajal's style is always up the mark. Speaking about her airport style, Kajal knows how to keep it casual yet stylish. Very often, she goes makeup free. Without further ado, check out her no makeup airport looks.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
2 / 8
Flaunting her natural beauty
During one of her airport looks, Kajal donned an all-white look and looked pretty in it! She completed her entire look with cool shades and a tote bag. She rocked her no makeup look with ease.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
3 / 8
Style on point
Kajal knows how to turn heads with her stylish appearances. During one of her airport outing, Kajal donned a stripped white and beige long top and beige coloured pants. Yet again, she stole hearts with her no makeup look.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
4 / 8
Pretty as always
Dressed in a traditional outfit, Kajal looked stunning.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
5 / 8
Mumma's girl
Throwback to the time Kajal made a stunning appearance with her mother at the airport. The actress was all smiles and also made heads turn with her appearance.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
6 / 8
That smile!
Dressed in a white printed shirt paired with black jeans, Kajal looked stunning. As always, Kajal flaunted her natural beauty.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
7 / 8
Keeping it casual yet stylish
Dressed in a white shirt and denim, Kajal rocked the casual look. She completed her look with white shoes and a tote bag. Yet again, she rocked her no makeup look.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
8 / 8
Keeping it chic and comfy
Comfort comes first for the actress and here's proof!
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
