1 / 7

Kajal Aggarwal's sans makeup vacay photos

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the popular actresses down South. Over the years, she has been a part of several films and created a name for herself in the industry. She made her debut opposite Ajay Devgn in Singham and wowed everyone with her performance. She will be soon seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. For the uninitiated, she will be essaying the role of an 85-year-old woman in the film. At a recent event, Kajal revealed about doing a film opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Tamil. If you've been following her on Instagram, then you'd know that she's a travel junkie. She enjoys exploring new places. Whenever she's not shooting, she takes off to new exotic places. Her social media travel photos are an absolute treat to the eyes. The stunning actress also often shares her pictures sans makeup. Aggarwal is praised for flaunting her natural beauty confidently. As we look forward to watching her upcoming films, check out her no-makeup vacay photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram