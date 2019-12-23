Home
/
Photos
/
Kajal Aggarwal
/
Kajal Aggarwal's pictures with her sister Nisha define sibling goals; Check it out

Kajal Aggarwal's pictures with her sister Nisha define sibling goals; Check it out

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most bankable actresses of Tollywood. She is currently vacationing with sister Nisha in the Maldives. Check out Kajal's unmissable pictures with her sister Nisha.
5213 reads Mumbai Updated: December 23, 2019 11:57 am
  • 1 / 8
    Kajal Aggarwal photos

    Kajal's special moments with her sister

    Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most bankable actresses of Tollywood. This year, she delivered several hits. As the new year is just around the corner, Kajal is making sure to enjoy the last few days of the year. The actress treated her fans with a series of pictures with her sister from her Maldives vacation. For the uninitiated, Kajal has a younger sibling named Nisha. She is extremely close to her. Nisha was also an actress and worked in Tollywood and Kollywood. Nisha is married to a businessman Karan Valecha. The couple has a baby boy named Ishaan Valecha. Kajal who keeps updating her social media with stunning pictures also keeps sharing photos with her sister on her Instagram handle all the time. The duo's pictures will certainly give you sibling goals. In an interview with a leading daily, speaking about her sister, Kajal said, "She's always been the yin to my yang." Having said that, check out Kajal's unmissable pictures with her sister Nisha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Kajal Aggarwal photos

    Beating the cold

    How cute is this snap of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Kajal Aggarwal photos

    Travellers

    Both love exploring new places.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Kajal Aggarwal latest pics

    Living life to the fullest

    Kajal along with her sister Nisha recently attended the U2 concert.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Kajal Aggarwal latest pics

    Unbreakable bond

    In an interview with a leading daily, Kajal called her sister practical and logical.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Kajal Aggarwal latest pics

    Joy to the heart

    Kajal captioned this snap as, "More than a forever friend. Joy to the heart and love without end!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Kajal Aggarwal latest pics

    That smile!

    We wonder what made them laugh in this moment!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Each other's supporters

    Each other's supporters

    The sisters always have each other's back.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Ira Khan\'s THESE photos are hard to miss; Check it out
Ira Khan's THESE photos are hard to miss; Check it out
Happy Birthday Govinda:Check out the star\'s RARE pictures
Happy Birthday Govinda:Check out the star's RARE pictures
Sunny Leone\'s sizzling hot looks in THESE pictures will take your breath away; Check it out
Sunny Leone's sizzling hot looks in THESE pictures will take your breath away; Check it out
Manju Warrier\'s THESE stunning photos are hard to miss; Check it out
Manju Warrier's THESE stunning photos are hard to miss; Check it out
Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
John Abraham Birthday Special: Did you know THESE interesting facts about the star?
John Abraham Birthday Special: Did you know THESE interesting facts about the star?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement