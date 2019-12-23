Kajal Aggarwal's pictures with her sister Nisha define sibling goals; Check it out

1 / 8

Kajal's special moments with her sister

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most bankable actresses of Tollywood. This year, she delivered several hits. As the new year is just around the corner, Kajal is making sure to enjoy the last few days of the year. The actress treated her fans with a series of pictures with her sister from her Maldives vacation. For the uninitiated, Kajal has a younger sibling named Nisha. She is extremely close to her. Nisha was also an actress and worked in Tollywood and Kollywood. Nisha is married to a businessman Karan Valecha. The couple has a baby boy named Ishaan Valecha. Kajal who keeps updating her social media with stunning pictures also keeps sharing photos with her sister on her Instagram handle all the time. The duo's pictures will certainly give you sibling goals. In an interview with a leading daily, speaking about her sister, Kajal said, "She's always been the yin to my yang." Having said that, check out Kajal's unmissable pictures with her sister Nisha.

Photo Credit : Instagram