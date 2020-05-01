X
Kajal Aggarwal's travel wardrobe is perfect to plan your stylish getaway post lockdown

Kajal Aggarwal's travel wardrobe is perfect to plan your stylish getaway post lockdown

Kajal Aggarwal is a true blue fashionista and always has her style game on point. She is also a travel freak and often takes the most exotic vacations. Check out her wardrobe style which you would love to steal!
  1 / 7
    Kajal Aggarwal's vacay style

    Kajal Aggarwal's vacay style

    Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular and well-known stars down south. She made her acting debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun Ho Gaya Na and made her Telugu debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam in 2007. In the same year, she starred in the box office hit Chandamama, which earned her recognition. In 2020, a wax figure of Aggarwal was put on display at Madame Tussauds Singapore, making it the first of an actress from South Indian cinema! She went on to deliver some brilliant performances in Magadheera, Darling and Mr Perfect. She will be soon seen in Mumbai Saga and Hey Sinamika. She was also seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster cop-drama Singham. The actress is pretty active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of her amazing pictures. The star's vacay pictures give us travel goals. Kajal's sister Nisha is her all-time travel buddy and they make sure to take some of the most splendid vacations together! Darling star makes sure to keep it stylish and fashionable at her vacations and her wardrobe defines style goals. Here's her travel wardrobe which you would surely like to steal!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 7
    Sunny dress for the beach

    Sunny dress for the beach

    Kajal's sunny dress is the apt choice for a day at the beach.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 7
    Love that outfit!

    Love that outfit!

    We love this ensemble so much!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 7
    Stylish yet comfortable

    Stylish yet comfortable

    You can opt for a simple elegant kurta and look super elegant.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 7
    For your next vacay to Goa

    For your next vacay to Goa

    A long polka dot maxi dress makes the perfect vacay outfit!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 7
    Fashionable as ever

    Fashionable as ever

    As we mentioned earlier, Kajal is a true blue fashionista.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 7
    No makeup glow

    No makeup glow

    One can go makeup free on a vacation and Kajal shows how!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

