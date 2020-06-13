Advertisement
Kajal Aggarwal's vibrant saree to geeky mood; When the South star made headlines with her airport looks

Kajal Aggarwal's vibrant saree to geeky mood; When the South star made headlines with her airport looks

Kajal Aggarwal's simple yet stylish fashion sense is revealed with her effortless airport looks, Check these throwback photos of the South star to know more.
4634 reads Mumbai
  1 / 11
    Kajal Aggarwal's airport looks

    Kajal Aggarwal's airport looks

    Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most successful actresses in the south film industry and one of the most hardworking as well. Despite having no filmy background the actress now has a status of a superstar in South. The actress recently shared a photo of her homemade cookies revealing how she is brushing up her baking skills in the lockdown period. Recently, though, Kajal went on a three-week social media detox which surprised her millions of fans. The actress who is a travel enthusiast is surely missing her vacations as she loves to take small trips with her family to exotic locations every now and then. On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga co-starring Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, and others in the lead roles. The action crime drama has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Kajal is also a part of Mosagallu in which she has been cast alongside Vishnu Manchu. The Telugu drama has been produced by Manchu himself. Kajal will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, and Rakul Preet Singh in Indian 2. The actress who is a fan of fuss-free fashion statements is loved for her simplicity by her fans. Although a lot of stars opt for trendy outfits for their airport looks, Kajal prefers to look all-natural for her travel. Today take a look at these airport looks donned by the south star on various trips.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  2 / 11
    White is an absolute winner

    White is an absolute winner

    Kajal paired a simple white shirt with a pair of denim pants.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  3 / 11
    Rocking ethnic looks

    Rocking ethnic looks

    A perfect combination of red and blue in her salwar kameez.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  4 / 11
    The freshness in her looks

    The freshness in her looks

    A stunning Kajal in her geeky mode with a pair of glasses, plain white tee and denim pants.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  5 / 11
    Comfortable shirts

    Comfortable shirts

    How pretty is the star even in the simplest look.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  6 / 11
    When Mumma makes an appearance with you

    When Mumma makes an appearance with you

    Kajal opts for a simple sans makeup look as she arrives with her mom.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  7 / 11
    Kurtas never fail to impress

    Kurtas never fail to impress

    An olive green kurta with white prints and white pants and a pair of sunnies.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  8 / 11
    Striped midi dress

    Striped midi dress

    A pricey arm candy and a pretty dress with a gorgeous smile.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  9 / 11
    Slaying an all white look

    Slaying an all white look

    A white dress, white shoes and a sliver bag made Kajal's effortless airport look a hit for her fans like her movies.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  10 / 11
    Red traditional look

    Red traditional look

    Another pretty Indian look for her airport style in red with her hair down naturally and Kajal looking beautiful as ever.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  11 / 11
    Saree ready with this star

    Saree ready with this star

    When Kajal donned a multicolored saree for her airport looks and stole our hearts.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

Add new comment

