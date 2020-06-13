Kajal Aggarwal's vibrant saree to geeky mood; When the South star made headlines with her airport looks

1 / 11

Kajal Aggarwal's airport looks

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most successful actresses in the south film industry and one of the most hardworking as well. Despite having no filmy background the actress now has a status of a superstar in South. The actress recently shared a photo of her homemade cookies revealing how she is brushing up her baking skills in the lockdown period. Recently, though, Kajal went on a three-week social media detox which surprised her millions of fans. The actress who is a travel enthusiast is surely missing her vacations as she loves to take small trips with her family to exotic locations every now and then. On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga co-starring Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, and others in the lead roles. The action crime drama has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Kajal is also a part of Mosagallu in which she has been cast alongside Vishnu Manchu. The Telugu drama has been produced by Manchu himself. Kajal will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, and Rakul Preet Singh in Indian 2. The actress who is a fan of fuss-free fashion statements is loved for her simplicity by her fans. Although a lot of stars opt for trendy outfits for their airport looks, Kajal prefers to look all-natural for her travel. Today take a look at these airport looks donned by the south star on various trips.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand