1 / 6

Kajal Aggarwal's WORKOUT regime

Kajal Aggarwal is undoubtedly one of the most versatile and successful actresses in South and Bollywood. Interestingly, she made her debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... After making a stellar debut in Telugu films with Lakshmi Kalyanam and Pazhani in the Tamil cinema, she went on to deliver some brilliant performances in Magadheera, Darling, Mr. Perfect and Mr. Perfect. She was also seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster cop-drama Singham. The actress is pretty active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of her amazing pictures. Apart from swimming and dancing, She includes free hand exercises to tone her upper body and arms. Speaking of that, check out the actress' workout regime which is note worthy.

Photo Credit : Instagram