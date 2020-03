1 / 7

Kajal Aggarwal with her baby nephew are here to light up your feed.

Kajal Aggrawal is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses of South film industry. The actress who loves to give her fans an insight into her life through her social media is quite an avid social media user. The Arya 2 actress enjoyed a pretty good phase of her career last year with most of her movies being declared super hits. Kajal spends most of her free time holidaying with her near and dear ones at the beautiful and exotic place. The Petromax actress has shared few glimpses of the same on her social media handle too. Her next movie is Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan which is being directed by ace director Shankar. If you look at her social media grid it's filled with her pretty photos but her pictures with her nephew are what steals our hearts even more.Today, have a look at these adorable photos of Kajal with her baby nephew.

Photo Credit : Instagram