PHOTOS: 5 Kajal Aggarwal inspired looks for Valentine's Day

Kajal Aggarwal is a popular actress in South Indian cinema and is known for her enticing looks and stellar performance. She made her Telugu debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam, which got her fame and recognition and with Chandamama she set the box office on fire! Magadheera is the turning point in the career of Kajal Aggarwal, after which she delivered multiple blockbusters to the industry. With the recent release of the mystery drama Mosagallu, she levelled up the standards of Telugu cinema. Be it romance, comedy, family drama, historical fiction and heist action, Kajal Aggarwal does it all.
Apart from films, she does fashion like no one else too. She always makes heads turn with her sartorial choices and we thought who better to inspo for the day of love coming on February 14. Here are a few looks inspired by Kajal Aggarwal which are best for Valentines' Day. Check it out:
Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The diva never fails to showcase her inner fashion queen. She was a sight for sore eyes in denim dress as she posed with her pregnancy glow. While the kept the look simple and sweet, we think it's perfect for the day of love.
Photo Credit : ka
Kajal looked every bit glamorous and gorgeous in this red shimmery saree gown. The actress kept her makeup glowy and lips dark as she shelled out major style inspo.
A casual yet stylish look can never go wrong for any day. This look of Kajal Aggarwal in basic blue jeans and a tank top with minimal make-up is proof of it.
On any occasion, a little black dress is the go-to. Kajal's wore a bodycon LBD for her bachelorette party and added glam with butterfly heels and chunks of jewellery.