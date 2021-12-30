PHOTOS: 5 Maxi dresses of Kajal Aggarwal that look perfect for every occasion

When it comes to clothing, comfort comes first to many of us. And definitely, the two most comfortable outfits for women any day would be maxi dresses and oversized t-shirts. They can never go wrong. From pregnant women to college-going girls, maxi dresses are favourite to many out there.
The maxi dress with breezy colours, prints, patterns and slits are back in trend. Why not, after all, they come with elegance and comfort. Kajal Aggarwal is the queen of maxi dresses, from Polka dots to floral prints, she has carried with all grace to every event. Be it a brunch party or puja ceremony. Now that the country is back to normalcy in Unlock 5 phase, we thought why not inspire you to steal some maxi dress ideas from Kajal for your brunch and party sessions. Here take a look at some sexy maxi outfits by Kajal Aggarwal
Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Polka Dot and Satin cloth, stylish and comfy. Polka Dots never go out of style and this elegant maxi dress worn by Kajal is perfect for your brunch date with your friends or partner.
Maxi Dress and slit go hand in hand. Without not too much revealing, the slit is a perfect oomph to the maxi dress. Kajal’s go-to vacay outfit seems to be all about blues and maxi slit dresses. From a pool party to street shopping, Kajal is giving all cues on how to dress a maxi dress.
Sequins are the new trends that came back from the 90s fashion. Bodycon maxi dress with sequin filled is the total party outfit any day. This golden sequin dress by Kajal will make you shine like a star in the party. Take all the inspiration and go for it!
As shopping is the best and tiring therapy for women, we want all the comfort in our outfit. This cotton white maxi dress of Kajal is all you need for you out all day. You can’t miss Kajal’s blushy makeup and flat footwear.