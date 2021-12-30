PHOTOS: 5 Maxi dresses of Kajal Aggarwal that look perfect for every occasion

1 / 5

Maxi dresses style inspo

When it comes to clothing, comfort comes first to many of us. And definitely, the two most comfortable outfits for women any day would be maxi dresses and oversized t-shirts. They can never go wrong. From pregnant women to college-going girls, maxi dresses are favourite to many out there. The maxi dress with breezy colours, prints, patterns and slits are back in trend. Why not, after all, they come with elegance and comfort. Kajal Aggarwal is the queen of maxi dresses, from Polka dots to floral prints, she has carried with all grace to every event. Be it a brunch party or puja ceremony. Now that the country is back to normalcy in Unlock 5 phase, we thought why not inspire you to steal some maxi dress ideas from Kajal for your brunch and party sessions. Here take a look at some sexy maxi outfits by Kajal Aggarwal

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram