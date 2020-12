1 / 7

Kajal Aggarwal in red outfits

Kajal Aggarwal, as we know, is one of the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. The beautiful actress got married to Gautam Kitchlu last month. All of her looks from the wedding festivities were absolutely stunning. From Mehendi to her bridal avatar, Kajal made everyone fall in love with her and proved that she has an amazing sense of style. The actress has been creating buzz these days because of her honeymoon pictures. Going by the social media posts, her style was on point as always. Kajal is always at the top of her game when it comes to fashion. Be it rocking a casual look, acing a trendy look in her own unique way or leaving everyone mesmerised with her traditional avatar, she does it all and how! Fans also look up to her for fashion. Time and again, Kajal has proved that she can pull off any outfit in every colour. The colour red has been her favourite for a long time. Over the years, we have seen her make appearances in beautiful red outfits and make heads turns. Speaking of that, take a look at some of her ravishing looks in red ensembles.

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram