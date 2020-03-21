PHOTOS: 8 looks from Kajal Aggarwal's saree collection that we are still obsessing over

1 / 8

Kajal Aggarwal's saree collection

Kajal Aggarwal is one popular actress down South. She is also one of the most fashionable stars and her style creates as much buzz as her movies. The stunning actress knows how to slay in every outfit. Be it acing a casual look, nailing the airport look or turning heads with her red carpet appearances, Kajol's style is always on point. She is one such celebrity who always impresses the fashion police. The Temper lady knows how to add her own glam and make it even more stylish. When it comes to slaying in a saree, she is one such celebrity who experiments and looks best in saree all the time. Be it rocking a plain saree or an embroidered one, Kajal's saree looks are always the best. Over the years, she has worn some of the most beautiful sarees and given us moments to drool over her. If you have been looking for inspiration, check out Kajal Aggarwal's best saree looks.

Photo Credit : Instagram