PHOTOS: 8 looks from Kajal Aggarwal's saree collection that we are still obsessing over

Kajal Aggarwal is one popular actress down South. She is also one of the most fashionable stars. If you have been looking for inspiration, check out Kajal Aggarwal's best saree looks.
3620 reads Mumbai Updated: March 21, 2020 05:18 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Kajal Aggarwal's saree collection

    Kajal Aggarwal's saree collection

    Kajal Aggarwal is one popular actress down South. She is also one of the most fashionable stars and her style creates as much buzz as her movies. The stunning actress knows how to slay in every outfit. Be it acing a casual look, nailing the airport look or turning heads with her red carpet appearances, Kajol's style is always on point. She is one such celebrity who always impresses the fashion police. The Temper lady knows how to add her own glam and make it even more stylish. When it comes to slaying in a saree, she is one such celebrity who experiments and looks best in saree all the time. Be it rocking a plain saree or an embroidered one, Kajal's saree looks are always the best. Over the years, she has worn some of the most beautiful sarees and given us moments to drool over her. If you have been looking for inspiration, check out Kajal Aggarwal's best saree looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Ravishing

    Ravishing

    The actress looked ravishing in a pink and red combination silk saree. She rounded off her look with a choker and earrings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Breathtaking

    Breathtaking

    Dressed in a beautiful saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Kajal looked breathtaking. She completed her look with dangling earrings and bangles.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Love this desi look!

    Love this desi look!

    The Southern beauty donned a royal look with a Banarasi drape and looked absolutely stunning.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Simple yet so elegant

    Simple yet so elegant

    The actress knows how to keep her simple yet so stylish. For one of her airport outings, Kajol was seen wearing a Kanchipuram silk saree.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 6 / 8
    Beautiful

    Beautiful

    This saree is a complete steal. The diva is one such celebrity who is known to experiment with ethnic wear.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Slaying it

    Slaying it

    We are so in love with this saree!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Stunner

    Stunner

    Dressed in a silk saree, Kajol looks stunning.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

