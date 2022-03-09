PHOTOS: Check out Kajal Aggarwal’s breezy saree looks as Dr Malarvizhi from Hey Sinamika

1 / 6

Kajal Aggarwal as Dr Malarvizhi

Kajal Aggarwal's last release Hey Sinamika has been the talk of the town. Every aspect of the project, actors, characters, release, director have been in the limelight for months. The actress who is waiting to embrace motherhood soon shared some noteworthy looks from the Dulquer Salmaan starrer. Kajal plays the role of Dr Malarvizhi in this romantic comedy directed by Brinda. Let us know what you think about her looks in the film. Kajal Aggarwal got a makeover with short hair and adding to her everlasting appeal. The star is an inspiration when it comes to maternity style. Kajal Aggarwal is a true fashionista. Let us have a look at these enchanting styles of the actress as Dr Malarvizhi.

Photo Credit : Twitter