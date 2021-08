1 / 5

A new beginning with a kiss

The popular actress of South, Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with her long-time beau Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. They both are currently one of the most adorable celebrity couples in the film industry. Following their wedding, the beautiful couple are treating us with adorable pictures on social media giving us cute couple goals. Be it spending time with family or going out on a dinner date, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam have been sharing a glimpse about their married life on social media. Today, Kajal's husband Gautam is celebrating his birthday and she is making sure to make him feel loved every minute. The actress filled his day with surprises and gifts as she shared lovely pics on social media. On that note, let's take a look into their PDA filled with pics. From chilling on the beaches of Maldives to impromptu long drives, Kajal and Gautam make sure to show off their love to each other in various ways and we can't just stop going awww. Scroll down to take a look at more cute pictures of the two.

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram