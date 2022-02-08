PHOTOS: Mommy-to-be Kajal Aggarwal looks radiant as he flaunts her latest makeover

Published on Feb 08, 2022
   
    Kajal Aggarwal is presently bracing herself for motherhood. She is vacationing in Dubai with Gautam Kitchlu and these two are making the most of it. The Acharya star has been dropping some stunning pictures from the trip on her Instagram handle. In every photograph, the actress is glowing and it is difficult to take eyes off her. Also, recently Kajal Aggarwal got a new look and she is slaying in short hair. The actress took her fans by surprise when she posed in the new hairdo in denim. The fans of this star are loving the makeover of the mom-to-be. Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal has taken a temporary pause from work she enjoys her pregnancy to the fullest. Also, Gautam is also leaving no stone unturned to make her ladylove feel special during the experience. Let us see the new look of the star and take some notes.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

    Kajal Aggarwal looks cute as a button as she poses in this short denim dress.

    Kajal Aggarwal gets sun-kissed as she admires the view from her balcony during the Dubai vacay.

    The star is seen in another sun-kissed picture from the trip.

    Kajal Aggarwal looks absolutely radiant as she poses in this ethnic attire.

    The mom-to-be explored as well during her trip to Dubai.

