PHOTOS: Mommy-to-be Kajal Aggarwal looks radiant as he flaunts her latest makeover

Kajal Aggarwal makeover

Kajal Aggarwal is presently bracing herself for motherhood. She is vacationing in Dubai with Gautam Kitchlu and these two are making the most of it. The Acharya star has been dropping some stunning pictures from the trip on her Instagram handle. In every photograph, the actress is glowing and it is difficult to take eyes off her. Also, recently Kajal Aggarwal got a new look and she is slaying in short hair. The actress took her fans by surprise when she posed in the new hairdo in denim. The fans of this star are loving the makeover of the mom-to-be. Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal has taken a temporary pause from work she enjoys her pregnancy to the fullest. Also, Gautam is also leaving no stone unturned to make her ladylove feel special during the experience. Let us see the new look of the star and take some notes.

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram