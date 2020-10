1 / 7

Kajal Aggarwal's best looks in denim outfits

Kajal Aggarwal has successfully carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She is not only popular in the South, but is also well-known in Bollywood. Over the years, she has given many memorable performances in films. Apart from movies, if there's one more thing Kajal always creates buzz for, then it's her sense of style. Kajal is undeniably one of the most fashionable stars in the industry. Be it acing a casual look or pulling off a traditional avatar, Kajal knows how to dress and impress. Over the years, she has donned some really jaw-dropping and beautiful outfits. Be it a red carpet event or weddings and more, she is one celebrity who always impresses with her style. Denim has always been a part of her wardrobe. From wearing a denim dress to styling her outfit with a denim jacket or donning a denim jumpsuit, Kajal Aggarwal has proved her love for denim many times. You can take cues from the actress on how to effortlessly nail the denim on denim look as well. Having said that, we have compiled few denim looks of the actress that you should bookmark.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani