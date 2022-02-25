Pretty pictures of mother-to-be Kajal Aggarwal

1 / 6

Kajal Aggarwal's baby shower ceremony

Actress Kajal Aggarwal who announced her pregnancy last month on Friday made the week even merrier as she shared a slew of pictures with her husband Gautam Kitchlu from her baby shower. The actress is expecting her first child and is keeping all her fans on their toes with her incredible maternity style. From stunning ethnic ensembles to comfy casual dresses, she has managed to keep them versatile and trendy. And now, she amazed everyone with her glamorous look from her baby shower ceremony. Here's a look at beautiful moments from her traditional baby shower ceremony.

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram