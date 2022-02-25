Pretty pictures of mother-to-be Kajal Aggarwal

Published on Feb 25, 2022 05:54 PM IST   |  4.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Kajal Aggarwal's baby shower ceremony

    Kajal Aggarwal's baby shower ceremony

    Actress Kajal Aggarwal who announced her pregnancy last month on Friday made the week even merrier as she shared a slew of pictures with her husband Gautam Kitchlu from her baby shower. The actress is expecting her first child and is keeping all her fans on their toes with her incredible maternity style. From stunning ethnic ensembles to comfy casual dresses, she has managed to keep them versatile and trendy. And now, she amazed everyone with her glamorous look from her baby shower ceremony. Here's a look at beautiful moments from her traditional baby shower ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Bundle of happiness

    Bundle of happiness

    For her baby shower, the diva donned a traditional saree while Gautam complemented her in a white kurta with a maroon jacket. The two tied the knot in 2020 and are soon to be parents.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Mom-to-be

    Mom-to-be

    Kajal looked gorgeous in a red Banarasi silk saree. She donned the beauteous six yards in a conventional draping style and serve traditional sartorial inspiration for all the expecting moms. Her drape came with broad gold borders and intricate patterns all over.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Slaying in style

    Slaying in style

    The actress paired her saree with a matching sleeveless red silk blouse. The mother-to-be accessorised her look with gold jewellery and looked like a heavenly beauty.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    All things love

    All things love

    The diva shared this romantic picture with her better half Gautam Kitchlu. The two can be seen immersed into each others' eyes while posing in the backdrop of the sunset.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Too cute to handle

    Too cute to handle

    Flaunting her pregnancy glow, Kajal can be seen cradling her baby bump as she struck a pose while smiling for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram