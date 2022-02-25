Pretty pictures of mother-to-be Kajal Aggarwal

Actress Kajal Aggarwal who announced her pregnancy last month on Friday made the week even merrier as she shared a slew of pictures with her husband Gautam Kitchlu from her baby shower. The actress is expecting her first child and is keeping all her fans on their toes with her incredible maternity style. From stunning ethnic ensembles to comfy casual dresses, she has managed to keep them versatile and trendy. And now, she amazed everyone with her glamorous look from her baby shower ceremony. Here's a look at beautiful moments from her traditional baby shower ceremony.
Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
For her baby shower, the diva donned a traditional saree while Gautam complemented her in a white kurta with a maroon jacket. The two tied the knot in 2020 and are soon to be parents.
Kajal looked gorgeous in a red Banarasi silk saree. She donned the beauteous six yards in a conventional draping style and serve traditional sartorial inspiration for all the expecting moms. Her drape came with broad gold borders and intricate patterns all over.
The actress paired her saree with a matching sleeveless red silk blouse. The mother-to-be accessorised her look with gold jewellery and looked like a heavenly beauty.
The diva shared this romantic picture with her better half Gautam Kitchlu. The two can be seen immersed into each others' eyes while posing in the backdrop of the sunset.
Flaunting her pregnancy glow, Kajal can be seen cradling her baby bump as she struck a pose while smiling for the camera.