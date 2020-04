Sai Pallavi, Pooja Kannan to Kajal Aggarwal, Nisha Aggarwal: THESE siblings down South deserve your attention

1 / 9

Siblings down south who deserve all your attention

We all love having siblings who we can share our secrets with, travel, play games, watch films and so much more. It is all about fights and the most dramatic patch ups with them and yet it is the most precious bond ever. They stand by you always, even when your mom is shouting at you for no reason and you need them to back you. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown, we have gotten an opportunity to spend much more time with our parents and siblings. Our favourite celebs from the industry are no different. From fighting to taking each other's clothes to hiding their secrets from parents, they do it all. A lot of them have often opened up in interviews and spilled some hilarious beans about each other. For instance, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rakul Preet Singh and brother Aman got candid about their fun banter! Speaking about why she hasn't dated anyone, Rakul explained, "I don't know.There's no option.I don't get hit upon.I can't be one of those blabbering girlfriends who will constantly be on the phone screaming and asking, 'Where are you? Why are you not talking?' I'm more like, do whatever you want to do type. I have been a tomboy all my life and Aman keeps joking that 'Isi liye toh aap single ho'. He feels I scare people away." Aman adds, "A guy will be so scared coming and approaching her." That is indeed one of the most relatable sibling equations ever. Similarly, we have the best snaps of some of the most popular and endearing sibling duos from down south which are worth checking out.

Photo Credit : Instagram