5 Times Kajol & Nysa Devgan's pics proved the mother-daughter have the same smile

Kajol is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She is active on social media. She always shares her updates with fans. She also never fails to leave her fans gushing over the pictures of her family and especially her daughter Nysa. Kajol and Nysa share a great bond and it is evident from the pictures. The mother-daughter duo are not only stylish but also very beautiful and one thing that these two have in common are their smiles. Today we bring to you several pictures in which Kajol and Nysa's smiles will look exactly similar.
Photo Credit : Kajol Instagram
A young Nysa sits on mom Kajol's lap as they pose for a picture together and indeed their smiles are quite similar.
The Bong beauties Kajol and Nysa look breathtakingly gorgeous in ethnic wear. Both mother-daughter duo pose for a selfie with faint smiles on their faces and it looks quite similar.
Kajol hugs her daughter Nysa and poses for the picture with bright smiles on their faces.
Last but not the least, here comes a family picture featuring Ajay, Kajol, Yug and Nysa. Yet again Kajol and Nysa look extremely beautiful and similar in this picture.
