Kajol and Ajay Devgn: 10 lesser known facts about the couple that their fans would definitely want to know

Lesser-known facts about Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s relationship

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most adored and influential couples in the Bollywood industry. Even though the two have never been spotted doing PDA, their strong and solid marriage of over two decades proves that they are in a very happy relationship. They met each other on the sets of Hulchul (1995) but started dating each other only a couple of years after they met each other. The celebrity couple tied the knot with each other on February 24, 1999, and are proud parents of two adorable children, Nysa Devgn, and Yug Devgn. The actor has many-a-times revealed through media interactions that Ajay Devgn is not romantic and she even sometimes has to remind him of their anniversary. But, Ajay Devgn has been a perfect husband to Kajol and the best father to both their children. Kajol and Ajay have often been spotted setting goals for other celebrity couples as they have never come in the way of each other’s work and have always supported each other through successes and failures. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s relationship that fans will want to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Kajol Instagram