Kajol and Ajay Devgn: 10 lesser known facts about the couple that their fans would definitely want to know

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s lesser-known facts about their relationship that fans would definitely want to know. Read ahead to take a look.
Mumbai
    Lesser-known facts about Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s relationship

    Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most adored and influential couples in the Bollywood industry. Even though the two have never been spotted doing PDA, their strong and solid marriage of over two decades proves that they are in a very happy relationship. They met each other on the sets of Hulchul (1995) but started dating each other only a couple of years after they met each other. The celebrity couple tied the knot with each other on February 24, 1999, and are proud parents of two adorable children, Nysa Devgn, and Yug Devgn. The actor has many-a-times revealed through media interactions that Ajay Devgn is not romantic and she even sometimes has to remind him of their anniversary. But, Ajay Devgn has been a perfect husband to Kajol and the best father to both their children. Kajol and Ajay have often been spotted setting goals for other celebrity couples as they have never come in the way of each other’s work and have always supported each other through successes and failures. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s relationship that fans will want to know. Read ahead to take a look.

    It was fate

    Kajol and Ajay Devgn met each other on the sets of Hulchul (1995) for the first time but Kajol wasn’t the first choice for that movie. Bollywood actor Divya Bharti’s unfortunate demise led to the character being offered to Kajol.

    No love at first sight

    Kajol and Ajay initially never liked each other and they thought the other one has a lot of attitude and is very arrogant. But, as they got closer to each other, their fondness increased.

    Love angles

    When the couple first met, they were already dating other people. It is only when things didn’t work out with their partners is when love started to brew between the two.

    Relationship advice

    Kajol used to seek relationship advice from Ajay Devgn when they were seeing other people.

    No formal proposals

    Neither Ajay nor Kajol formally proposed to each other for marriage. They just understood that they should get married to each other now.

    Kajol’s attraction

    Ajay Devgn came across as very “stable and solid” and that is what drew Kajol towards the actor.

    Stands by like a rock

    Kajol has often revealed on many media platforms that no matter where she is, Ajay Devgn always stands by her like a rock and is always behind her to look after her.

    Kajol Ajay as parents

    Ajay Devgn is a very overprotective father as he will stand by the gate until both his children are back home.

    Not a Bollywood wedding

    The celebrity couple didn’t have a big fat Indian wedding and had a very intimate and private ceremony.

    Wedding venue

    Kajol and Ajay Devgn tied the knot on the actor’s terrace where Kajol had come completely dressed up.

