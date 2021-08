1 / 6

Kajol posing for the camera along with her family

Kajol, born on August 5, 1974, is an actress. Along with being in the news for her on-screen work, Kajol has also often made the headlines for her fairy-tale love story with Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn. The two celebrities fell in love with each other on the sets of their movie, Gundaraj, as they got to spend a lot of time with each other. Kajol and Ajay Devgn tied the knot on February 24, 1999, and are proud parents of Nysa and Yug Devgan. Even though Kajol is one of the A-lister actors in Bollywood and is always busy with work, she makes sure to spend time with her family and always keeping them as her first priority. Today, as Kajol turns a year older, here are the pictures that prove she is a complete family person. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Kajol Instagram