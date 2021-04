1 / 9

Kajol’s adorable pictures with her children Nysa and Yug

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The two met each other for the first time on the sets of Hulchul (1995) that was coincidently offered to Kajol after the sudden death of Divya Bharti. Initially, Kajol and Ajay were not very fond of each other and found one another very different in nature. But as the two kept working together, they developed a great bond between them. Both Kajol and Ajay were dating different people at the time and used to even take dating advice from each other. It was only after they got out of their respective relationships that love started to brew between the two on the sets of Gundaraj (1995) and they have been inseparable ever since then. The celebrity couple tied the knot with each other on February 24, 1999, and are proud parents of two adorable children, Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn. Kajol, who is often appreciated for being a great daughter and wife, is also a very good mother. Here are pictures of Kajol with her children that prove she shares a great bond with them. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram