Family goals

Kajol is one of the most popular and loved actresses for years. She has delivered some brilliant performances in films like Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, Baazigar amongst others. She has remained relevant over the years inspite of the ups and downs in her career. The actress was recently seen in Helicopter Eela which also received critical acclaim and she received applause and love from the audience. Kajol is married to actor Ajay Devgn and is a wonderful mother to her kids, daughter Nysa and Son Yug. She makes sure to maintain a balance in her professional and professional life as she takes out time from her routine to spend it with family. She keeps sharing some really adorable pictures with her family on social media. Let us have a look at some of them.

Photo Credit : Instagram