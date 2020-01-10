Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress Kajol rejected THESE films in her career; Find Out

1 / 5

Films rejected by Kajol

One of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood 'Kajol' is currently creating buzz due to her recent release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie is receiving a good response from the audience. In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kajol stars alongside Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. Over the years, Kajol has proved her versatility by delivering commendable performance in films such as Karan Arjun, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Baazigar and more. Who can forget Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Kajol has always owned the screen and given her the best performance on-screen. However, Kajol has rejected some of the big movies in her career as well. Today, we bring to you a list of the same.

Photo Credit : Instagram