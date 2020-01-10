/
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress Kajol rejected THESE films in her career; Find Out
Over the years, Kajol has proved her versatility by delivering commendable performance in films. However, Kajol has rejected some of the big movies in her career as well. Today, we bring to you a list of the same.
One of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood 'Kajol' is currently creating buzz due to her recent release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie is receiving a good response from the audience. In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kajol stars alongside Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. Over the years, Kajol has proved her versatility by delivering commendable performance in films such as Karan Arjun, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Baazigar and more. Who can forget Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Kajol has always owned the screen and given her the best performance on-screen. However, Kajol has rejected some of the big movies in her career as well. Today, we bring to you a list of the same.
3 Idiots
Surprised? The Tanhaji actress was offered the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan in 3 Idiots. However, she rejected it. Later, in an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked her about the same, Kajol revealed that she was not happy with the role that was offered to her.
Josh
Directed by Mansoor Khan, Josh starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Chandrachur Singh. At an event, Mansoor Khan revealed that he was keen on bringing Aamir Khan and Kajol alongside SRK but it didn't work. Khan mentioned that he wanted Kajol to play the role of SRK's sister but she turned it down.
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is one of the popular movies. Not many know, Gadar was also offered to Kajol. On a chat show, Kajol revealed that she rejected Gadar as she felt it wasn't her type of movie.
Dil Se
Dil Se starrer Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. Kajol was offered the role of Manisha in the same which she turned down because of date issues.
