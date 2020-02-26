/
MC Sher in Gully Boy to Shiva in Kabir Singh: Bollywood characters who rekindle your faith in friendship
Friendships are portrayed in the best ways sometimes in Bollywood films. Check out a list of Bollywood friends characters that will rekindle your faith in friendship and set some major best friend goals.
Bollywood characters that rekindle your belief in friendship
We all wish to have a friend who supports us, motivates us, cares for us, surprises us and so much more. Many of us are fortunate to have some of the best friends ever who act as our friend, mentor, guide, sibling, teacher all in one. On the other hand, many of crave for that one person we can address as our human diary. Bollywood films have often defined the meaning of friendship for us. From Jackie in Dear Zindagi who becomes Kaira's backbone and support, Poplu in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania that stands by you like a rock while you woo your ladylove and her parents to Mira in Cocktail, many of our favourite Bollywood characters have defined the meaning of true friendship for all of us. On that note, check out other iconic characters that are the epitome of friends we would all like to have.
MC Sher in Gully Boy
After all, we want a friend who motivates us to do our best. The one who discovers our inner talent and potential. MC Sher in Gully Boy portrayed by Siddhant Chaturvedi was not only relatable, but also stood out as one of the best performances that year.
Circuit in Munna Bhai
Arshad Warsi will always be remembered for setting friendship goals with his brilliant portrayal of Circuit in the Munna Bhai franchisee. Circuit was Munna Bhai's best friend who stands by him through every obstacle.
Jai in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Could we be any more precise? Jai is the epitome of a guy best friend. We all crave for a friendship like Jai (Imran Khan) and Aditi (Genelia D'Souza). The one where you are each other's healer, part time comedian, support system and the strongest pillar of strength. Such friendships are truly unbreakable and the movie is a proof.
Shiva in Kabir Singh
No matter come what obstacle, Shiva was always there for Kabir Singh. Portrayed with brilliance by Soham Majumdar, Shiva is the apt example of a lifelong friend.
Vijayalakshmi in Queen
A friend like Vijayalakshmi proves to be the the ray of positivity, excitement and the life of every party in all our lives. Such a friend will never let you experience a dull moment and even if you do, they are there to your rescue and to bring a smile to your faces. Lisa Haydon truly portrayed this rule with utmost conviction and perfection.
Aditi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
The friend who makes sure everyone is in touch, the one who reunites everyone amidst the hassle of daily life. Kalki Koechlin justified this role and how. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will always be one of the most memorable and iconic films ever.
