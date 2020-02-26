MC Sher in Gully Boy to Shiva in Kabir Singh: Bollywood characters who rekindle your faith in friendship

1 / 7

Bollywood characters that rekindle your belief in friendship

We all wish to have a friend who supports us, motivates us, cares for us, surprises us and so much more. Many of us are fortunate to have some of the best friends ever who act as our friend, mentor, guide, sibling, teacher all in one. On the other hand, many of crave for that one person we can address as our human diary. Bollywood films have often defined the meaning of friendship for us. From Jackie in Dear Zindagi who becomes Kaira's backbone and support, Poplu in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania that stands by you like a rock while you woo your ladylove and her parents to Mira in Cocktail, many of our favourite Bollywood characters have defined the meaning of true friendship for all of us. On that note, check out other iconic characters that are the epitome of friends we would all like to have.

Photo Credit : Youtube