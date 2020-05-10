Mother's Day 2020: Grimes, Kalki Koechlin to Ashley Graham; Celebs who are celebrating it for the first time

1 / 9

Celebrity moms celebrating Mother's Day for the first time

For every child, a mother is the true superhero. From fulfilling our wishes no matter what, managing work and home like a pro, being the best wife and mom, she slays it all with ease. A mother is indeed our true superhero! The occasion of Mother's Day brings a special reason to celebrate the superheroes of our life. Unfortunately, this year the Coronavirus lockdown has left everyone with very few options to celebrate this day in the most memorable ways ever. A lot of stars across the world became moms this year and welcomed their little bundle of joys! Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra were overjoyed as they became parents for the second time to their baby girl Samisha. Mother's Day comes with a great reason to celebrate motherhood. This day is extremely special for all the moms celebrating it for the first time. Most of our favourite stars take to Instagram to share pictures and heartfelt wishes expressing their gratitude for their moms. Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni became parents to their daughter Anayra Sharma and the actor shared the happy news on social media. Today, we bring to you a list of those actresses who will celebrate first Mother’s Day this year.

Photo Credit : Instagram