Mother's Day 2020: Grimes, Kalki Koechlin to Ashley Graham; Celebs who are celebrating it for the first time
A lot of our favourite stars welcomed their bundle of joys this year as they became mothers for the first time. On the occasion of Mother's Day, here's a list of stars who will be celebrating this day with their babies!
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Updated: May 10, 2020 07:00 am
Celebrity moms celebrating Mother's Day for the first time
For every child, a mother is the true superhero. From fulfilling our wishes no matter what, managing work and home like a pro, being the best wife and mom, she slays it all with ease. A mother is indeed our true superhero! The occasion of Mother's Day brings a special reason to celebrate the superheroes of our life. Unfortunately, this year the Coronavirus lockdown has left everyone with very few options to celebrate this day in the most memorable ways ever. A lot of stars across the world became moms this year and welcomed their little bundle of joys! Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra were overjoyed as they became parents for the second time to their baby girl Samisha. Mother's Day comes with a great reason to celebrate motherhood. This day is extremely special for all the moms celebrating it for the first time. Most of our favourite stars take to Instagram to share pictures and heartfelt wishes expressing their gratitude for their moms. Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni became parents to their daughter Anayra Sharma and the actor shared the happy news on social media. Today, we bring to you a list of those actresses who will celebrate first Mother’s Day this year.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Ankita Bhargava
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava became proud parents of a baby girl named Mehr on December 14, 2019. This year, Ankita will be celebrating her first-ever Mother's Day!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Amy Jackson
The gorgeous actress welcomed baby boy Andreas on September 23, 2019! She took to Instagram to share the news and captioned the picture, "Our Angel, welcome to the world, Andreas."
Photo Credit : Instagram
Gabriella Demetriades
Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades became parents to a baby boy on July 18, 2019. JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta announced on Twitter. She wrote, "Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!"
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kalki Koechlin
Gully Boy star Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg were blessed this year with a baby girl on February 7, 2020. The diva shared new pictures of her newborn baby girl, named Sappho along with boyfriend, Guy Hershberg.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Grimes
Grimes and tech mogul, Elon Musk welcomed their first child together on May 5, 2020. They named their newborn X Æ A-12.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Cameron Diaz
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz announced the birth of their first child, a daughter named Raddix, on Friday, January 3. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” they wrote on Instagram. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute.”
Photo Credit : Instagram
Ashley Graham
Model Ashley Graham and her filmmaker husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on January 18.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband, fellow actor Joshua Jackson welcomed a baby girl this year. "Both mother and baby are happy and healthy," representatives for the actors said in a statement to People.
Photo Credit : Instagram
