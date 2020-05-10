Advertisement
Mother's Day 2020: Grimes, Kalki Koechlin to Ashley Graham; Celebs who are celebrating it for the first time

A lot of our favourite stars welcomed their bundle of joys this year as they became mothers for the first time. On the occasion of Mother's Day, here's a list of stars who will be celebrating this day with their babies!
May 10, 2020
  • 1 / 9
    Celebrity moms celebrating Mother's Day for the first time

    For every child, a mother is the true superhero. From fulfilling our wishes no matter what, managing work and home like a pro, being the best wife and mom, she slays it all with ease. A mother is indeed our true superhero! The occasion of Mother's Day brings a special reason to celebrate the superheroes of our life. Unfortunately, this year the Coronavirus lockdown has left everyone with very few options to celebrate this day in the most memorable ways ever. A lot of stars across the world became moms this year and welcomed their little bundle of joys! Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra were overjoyed as they became parents for the second time to their baby girl Samisha. Mother's Day comes with a great reason to celebrate motherhood. This day is extremely special for all the moms celebrating it for the first time. Most of our favourite stars take to Instagram to share pictures and heartfelt wishes expressing their gratitude for their moms. Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni became parents to their daughter Anayra Sharma and the actor shared the happy news on social media. Today, we bring to you a list of those actresses who will celebrate first Mother’s Day this year.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Ankita Bhargava

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava became proud parents of a baby girl named Mehr on December 14, 2019. This year, Ankita will be celebrating her first-ever Mother's Day!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Amy Jackson

    The gorgeous actress welcomed baby boy Andreas on September 23, 2019! She took to Instagram to share the news and captioned the picture, "Our Angel, welcome to the world, Andreas."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Gabriella Demetriades

    Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades became parents to a baby boy on July 18, 2019. JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta announced on Twitter. She wrote, "Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Kalki Koechlin

    Gully Boy star Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg were blessed this year with a baby girl on February 7, 2020. The diva shared new pictures of her newborn baby girl, named Sappho along with boyfriend, Guy Hershberg.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Grimes

    Grimes and tech mogul, Elon Musk welcomed their first child together on May 5, 2020. They named their newborn X Æ A-12.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Cameron Diaz

    Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz announced the birth of their first child, a daughter named Raddix, on Friday, January 3. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” they wrote on Instagram. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Ashley Graham

    Model Ashley Graham and her filmmaker husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on January 18.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Jodie Turner-Smith

    Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband, fellow actor Joshua Jackson welcomed a baby girl this year. "Both mother and baby are happy and healthy," representatives for the actors said in a statement to People.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

