  4. PHOTOS: Kalki Koechlin slays in street casuals as she arrives at the airport with her baby daughter Sappho

Kalki Koechlin recently caught the attention of paps as she arrived at the airport with her baby daughter. Take an exclusive look at it.
  • 1 / 5
    Bollywood celebs often travel to keep up with their hectic professional commitments. While doing so, many of them get spotted in the Mumbai city. Speaking of which, Ek Thi Daayan fame Kalki Koechlin was the recent one who caught the attention of paparazzi. Kalki, who always shells out major fashion goals, once again left the fashion police impressed with her street casual style. Going by the photos, it appears that the actor was quite in a rush but she did not fail to abide by all the COVID-19 precautionary measures. As we know, airport fashion is a risky one as one has to travel giving their comfort an utmost importance and Kalki Koechlin with her latest airport look aptly taught us how one can nail it. Her airport look was a perfect blend of style and comfort. Take a look at it here:

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 5
    Checks can never go out of style

    Although Kalki opted for a plain and simple attire, her oversized t-shirt added a touch of funkiness to her look. The actor also paired her baggy t-shirt with black trousers.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 5
    Sneakers are comfy

    When it comes to travelling, opting for heels should be a strict no-no. Going by the same, Kalki opted for matching comfy shoes.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 5
    Baby Sappho steals the show

    Actor Kalki Koechlin wasn’t alone while making her public appearance. She was accompanied by her baby daughter Sappho, who can be seen glaring at the cameras.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 5
    Sappho’s comfy look

    Sappho absolutely stole her mother’s thunder in her comfy casual white ensemble which was paired with grey shoes.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

