PHOTOS: Mom to be Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg's adorable moments are unmissable

Bollywood star Kalki Koechlin has been in the news lately due to her pregnancy. The Gully Boy actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. As we look forward to Guy and Kalki welcoming their baby soon, check out these romantic and unmissable pictures of the duo.
Mumbai
    Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg's adorable moments

    Bollywood star Kalki Koechlin has been in the news lately due to her pregnancy. The Gully Boy actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. The beautiful star keeps sharing pictures of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. For the uninitiated, Kalki is planning to give birth to her child in Goa through the water birthing process. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star first confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg by sharing a beautiful picture. In the photo, Guy can be seen kissing Kalki on her cheek as they spend quality time with each other. Kalki looks stunning in a grey and mustard coloured dress, whereas Guy kept it simple as he opted for a T-shirt and shorts. Koechlin's beau is an Israeli pianist and music teacher. As per reports, Guy started his career as a jazz musician but was later turned to classical music. Going by his pictures on Instagram, he seems to be an avid photographer. As we look forward to Guy and Kalki welcoming their baby soon, check out these romantic and unmissable pictures of the duo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Too cute for words

    The Gully Boy actress captioned this pic as, "And then we shall rest... #familytime #hellolife."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Can't take their eyes off each other

    "He still lets me sit on his lap," captioned Koechlin. How cute is that!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rehearsal scenes

    This is one of the best candid photos of the couple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kiss of love

    This snap screams of pure love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

