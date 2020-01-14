PHOTOS: Mom to be Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg's adorable moments are unmissable
PHOTOS: Mom to be Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg's adorable moments are unmissable
Bollywood star Kalki Koechlin has been in the news lately due to her pregnancy. The Gully Boy actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. As we look forward to Guy and Kalki welcoming their baby soon, check out these romantic and unmissable pictures of the duo.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2534 reads
Mumbai Published: January 14, 2020 11:13 am
Add new comment